Eastern Produce Kenya (EPK) has today hosted over 1,000 farmers to demonstrate comprehensive tea husbandry, climate change mitigation and adaptation measures, and the use of modern technology during its 13th Farmers Field Day held at Kipsitoi Tea Primary School in Sitoi Estate.

Themed “Cultivating quality tea through sustainable community partnerships”, the event brought together smallholder farmers from across Nandi County, financial institutions, government agencies and exhibitors that provided a comprehensive platform to share with farmers best agricultural practices. The training covered: field preparation and planting, weed and pest management, plucking, pruning, and record-keeping.

This event will encourage farmers to safeguard against the impacts of climate change and poor agricultural practices, which continue to cause a decline in tea quality and price realisation. Currently, according to the Tea Board of Kenya, smallholder farmers lose Ksh 53 billion annually due to these challenges.

Speaking during the event, EPK Company Director Leah Kibii Chirchir called for a collaborative approach to empower farmers through innovative farming practices and packaging methods. She noted this approach will bolster diversification and compliance with export standards.

“The future of the Kenyan Tea sector lies in diversification, value addition, and the production of high quality products. This demands a collective effort in empowering farmers to adopt innovative and sustainable practices that produce quality leaf and buttress Kenya’s position as a global leader in tea production,” Ms Chirchir said.

She added, “I urge farmers to diversify into dairy farming, coffee, vegetables, beans, bananas and potatoes to mitigate the risks of relying on a single crop for income as well as ensuring food security. This approach will promote resilience, competitiveness, and consistent income for our tea growers”.

EPK also recognised the top 42 farmers for their exemplary efforts in crop husbandry, food security, and environmental conservation. They were feted with farm support inputs, including chain link and barbed wire, wheelbarrows, jembes, and quality tea leaves, in recognition of their pivotal role in driving the growth of sustainable agriculture.

The biannual Farmer’s Field Day is part of EPK’s commitment to equip smallholder farmers with practical skills that empower them to enhance productivity. It provides a platform for agribusiness players to engage with experts, enhance access to new agricultural technologies, and share knowledge to strengthen the value chain.

This event was attended by stakeholders from the county government of Nandi, financial and learning institutions, environmental conservation CBO’s, farm equipment, and agrochemical industries.