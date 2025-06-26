Burckhardt Compression Boosts Compressor Performance at Syngenta Crop Protection AG’s Kaisten Site

Burckhardt Compression has successfully improved the reliability and efficiency of compressor systems at Syngenta Crop Protection AG’s Kaisten site in Switzerland.

Utilizing its BC ACTIVATE compressor assessment program, Burckhardt Compression identified and systematically addressed underlying performance issues, reducing downtime and delivering cost and energy savings.

Syngenta Crop Protection AG, a global provider of innovative agricultural solutions, faced recurring operational issues with their third-party dry-running piston compressors. These issues included frequent breakdowns, rapid wear of piston rings and rod packings, and high gas temperatures caused by excessive compression ratios. Such issues frequently led to prolonged downtime and increased operational expenses.

Burckhardt Compression utilized its BC ACTIVATE compressor assessment program to perform a thorough evaluation, pinpointing root causes and recommending targeted technical improvements. The solutions included installing high-quality cylinder liners to prevent direct wear, reverse engineering of damaged components, and replacement of critical spare parts. All spare parts were manufactured in-house under rigorous quality standards to ensure exceptional reliability and longevity.

As a result of this intervention, Syngenta experienced notable improvements in the performance and reliability of their compressor systems. Gas outlet temperatures decreased by 10° to 15° Celsius, the lifetime of sealing elements quadrupled, and maintenance requirements and downtime were substantially reduced. This modernization of their compressor systems led to a return on investment within 2 years.

“Burckhardt Compression’s systematic approach with BC ACTIVATE really helped us tackle the reliability issues with our piston compressors. Their method pinpointed the root causes and provided actionable solutions, which eliminated several problems. We saw tangible improvements, including a significant reduction in machine downtime and a decrease in discharge temperature by 10-15°C. Working with Burckhardt Compression has clearly benefited our compressors. Building on this initial success, we are continuing to collaborate with Burckhardt Compression to maintain and further enhance our compressors,” said Roger Zwissler, Site Engineering Manager, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Kaisten, Switzerland.