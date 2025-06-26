Balkrishna Introduces New Tire Series for Utility Tractors, Targeting Versatile Farming Needs

Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BKT), creators and manufacturers of safe, innovative and performance-focused tires has introduced a new lineup of tires for utility tractors—strategic workhorses on small- to medium-sized farms seeking simplicity, versatility, and productivity.

The new series aims to enhance performance in a wide range of applications, from open-field work and light transport to front-loader operations and tasks in confined spaces such as barns, vineyards, and orchards.

In today’s agricultural landscape, utility tractors—also known as “wildcard” machines—play a crucial role thanks to their adaptability and power range between 70 and 130 horsepower. Recognizing the need for equally adaptable tires, BKT has developed tailor-made solutions built with advanced technology and high-performance compounds.

Leading the charge are three flagship patterns—AGRIMAX RT 765, AGRIMAX RT 855, and AGRIMAX RT 65—engineered to deliver durability, traction, and efficiency across diverse farm operations.

Utility tractors for agricultural multifunctionality

Compact, easy-to-handle, and low in operating costs, utility tractors are an invaluable asset in day-to-day farm management. A key aspect of utility tractors is fuel efficiency. Indeed, advanced engines and thoughtful design enable these tractors to deliver high performance alongside low fuel consumption. These features, in addition to their adaptability to various types of terrain without compromising traction, make them essential for small to medium-sized farms or as wildcard tractors for contractors.

Ergonomics and driving comfort are other hallmarks of these tractors, especially when it comes to operating cycles, where handling is a vital element for this kind of machinery.

At the same time, also endurance is essential, especially when they have to cope with difficult terrain and demanding operating conditions, such as in tillage operations of small- to medium-sized farms—e.g., plowing, tilling, and weeding, which require powerful traction and good grip even on loose soil. Or else, in transport and material handling operations that often require the use of a front loader attachment, as well as in barns and other delicate farm environments, where compactness and precision maneuvering are essential to perform tasks such as hay, manure, or equipment transport in tight spaces.

Tires designed for every job

To best support all these operations, BKT has developed solutions that meet the specific needs of utility tractors. These tires stand out for high levels of traction and stability, featuring a tread pattern that ensures grip even in unfavorable ground conditions, while advanced compounds provide excellent wear resistance and reliability over time.

This results in an extended life cycle, reduced maintenance costs, and lasting high performance even on abrasive surfaces or in combined usage. Another distinctive feature is a comfortable ride, made possible by reinforced structures and technical solutions for vibration absorption, which improve driving quality and reduce operator fatigue.

Among the most highly regarded BKT solutions for utility tractors are:

AGRIMAX RT 765 : Ideal for open-field applications, this tire provides excellent weight distribution and an optimal footprint to reduce soil compaction. It also ensures a high level of self-cleaning properties.

: Ideal for open-field applications, this tire provides excellent weight distribution and an optimal footprint to reduce soil compaction. It also ensures a high level of self-cleaning properties. AGRIMAX RT 855 : Versatile and highly performing on various terrains, this pattern offers high traction and excellent tear resistance. Its self-cleaning properties make the tire perfect for tractors that frequently move from the field to the road, providing significant benefits in terms of reduced downtime.

: Versatile and highly performing on various terrains, this pattern offers high traction and excellent tear resistance. Its self-cleaning properties make the tire perfect for tractors that frequently move from the field to the road, providing significant benefits in terms of reduced downtime. AGRIMAX RT 657: This is a versatile, reliable product suitable for both soil tillage and road travel (some sizes are also suitable for grape harvesting). The tire ensures riding comfort and significant fuel economy—an excellent choice for those who need a versatile and reliable tire without compromising performance.

BKT alongside evolving agriculture

Adaptability to diverse operating conditions, ranging from soil tillage to road transport, but also jobs in more delicate environments such as stables, or forestry operations, make utility tractors key equipment for optimizing productivity and effective agricultural resource management.

With this in mind, BKT confirms its commitment to developing specific tires for every application. Tire patterns designed for utility tractor, indeed, fit perfectly with the company’s philosophy of offering strong and highly performing solutions tailored to the effective needs of daily operations.