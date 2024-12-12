Rwanda Establishes Aquaculture Research Center to Boost Local Fish Farming, Cut on Imports

Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Board (RAB) is constructing a national research and breeding centre, a move that is aimed at boosting local production and cutting on fish imports.

The national indoor research and breeding center aims to boost the supply of high-quality broodstock, minimizing dependence on imports that often pose a risk of introducing diseases, according to Solange Uwituze, the Deputy Director General in charge of animal resources development at RAB.

The facility which is located at Nyamagabe District, Southern Province is also poised to promote research in aquaculture with a keen focus on the genetic improvement of locally available fish species,” said Uwituze.

Rwanda’s planned national indoor research and breeding center aims to produce 1-3 million broodstock annually, reducing dependence on imports and supporting local hatcheries with quality broodstock.

This initiative aligns with the country’s goal to boost fish production through sustainable practices, including enhancing cage fish farming.

Certified private hatcheries and cooperatives are set to benefit, ensuring access to fingerlings and improved farm management.

By 2035, Rwanda targets 80,620 tonnes of aquaculture-based fish production under its National Aquaculture Strategy, contributing significantly to food security and economic growth.