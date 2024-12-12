Standard Bank and Kwenantle Farmers Partner for Sustainable Agric Growth

A strategic and sustainable partnership is transforming Botswana’s agricultural landscape. Standard Bank – through Stanbic Bank Botswana – has joined forces with Kwenantle Farmers, a prominent agricultural enterprise, to promote eco-friendly farming practices while contributing to Botswana’s sustainable economic development and diversification. This collaboration highlights the shared commitment of both organisations to environmental stewardship, community development, and achieving the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), benefiting local communities and the wider economy.

Kwenantle Farmers, a leading player in Botswana’s agricultural sector, has built its reputation over the past eight years through its expertise in irrigated fodder production. The partnership with Standard Bank aims to further enhance the sustainability of their operations by financing a 1MW solar-powered irrigation system to the amount to BWP27 million. This innovative solution will reduce energy costs by 65%, ensuring more reliable and cost-efficient production.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kwenantle Farmers to drive sustainable growth in Botswana’s agricultural sector,” said Lesego Osman, Head of Business and Commercial at Stanbic Bank Botswana.

“This collaboration is a perfect example of how embracing sustainable practices can create lasting, positive change. It not only helps protect our environment and reduce our carbon footprint but also stimulates economic growth by promoting innovation, creating jobs, and empowering local communities. By supporting Kwenantle Farmers’ transition to renewable energy, we are enabling them to scale their operations and strengthen the entire agricultural value chain. Through initiatives like this, we can pave the way for a more sustainable and prosperous future for Botswana, ensuring that we grow in harmony with the environment and create opportunities for generations to come, all while contributing to the growth of a prosperous Botswana in line with the country’s national vision.”

The partnership’s impact extends beyond environmental benefits. By significantly lowering energy costs, Kwenantle Farmers will unlock critical cash flow, facilitating an expansion of their operations from 574 hectares to 839 hectares. This growth will increase their annual production from 6,150 tonnes to 7,850 tonnes, creating 50 new jobs and boosting local employment from 104 to 154 people.

“Kwenantle Farmers is deeply committed to sustainable farming practices that support our community, the environment, and the future of agriculture in Botswana,” said Obonye Lembie Mmereki, Co-Principal of Kwenantle Farmers.

“For us, sustainability is about more than just adopting green technologies—it’s about creating long-term value for our people, our country, and the planet. Through innovative farming techniques and renewable energy solutions, we are reducing our environmental footprint while boosting productivity and ensuring food security. With Standard Bank’s invaluable support, we are confident in our ability to expand our operations and continue making a positive, lasting impact in Botswana. Their partnership has been crucial in providing the financial backing and strategic guidance we need to adopt technologies that enhance our farming practices and empower our team. Together, we are setting a new standard for sustainable agriculture in Botswana, and we are excited about the future we are building—one that nurtures economic growth, creates jobs, and preserves the environment for generations to come,” added Obonye Lembie Mmereki.

With technical support from the Standard Bank- Agri3 Fund synergy, the project is implementing best practices in fertilizer application, employee housing, and biodiversity conservation, thereby championing climate change. Moreover, it supports Standard Bank’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 2 (Zero Hunger), Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), and Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth). Both organisations are ensuring that economic growth aligns with environmental sustainability, creating a model for development that will benefit Botswana for generations to come.