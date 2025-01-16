Roberto Yamawaki takes over from James Bentley as Global Technical Director

After a smooth and successful transition with Dr James Bentley, Roberto Yamawaki will take on leadership of the Global Technical Customer Support team. In his new role, he will oversee the experienced team of technical, product, and technology transfer managers, as well as Hubbard’s dedicated group of specialists, which includes poultry nutritionists, veterinarians, and hatchery and broiler experts.

Roberto has built an impressive and successful career in the poultry industry , demonstrating remarkable achievement at an early stage in his professional career. He graduated as a veterinarian from São Paulo State University (UNESP) in Brazil, where he also earned a master’s degree in poultry pathology and immunology. He holds an MBA in General Management from the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV), a Black Belt Lean Six Sigma certification with a focus on statistics, and a Business Specialisation from Harvard Business School. Currently, Roberto is completing his PhD at the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR), specialising in poultry nutrition, meta-analysis, mathematical modelling, and sustainability.

Roberto began his career at JBS-Seara in Brazil, where he served in various roles, including Broiler Technical Services, Veterinarian, Broiler Production Manager, and Live Production Manager. In 2018, he joined Hubbard as the Technical Services Manager for South America, leading the regional customer support team. Over the years, he also took on responsibilities for product performance analysis and marketing in the region.

Additionally, Roberto has been recognised globally for his contributions to the poultry industry. During the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta, USA, he was honoured by USPOULTRY, AFIA, and NAMI as one of the “30 Under 30” most promising young professionals in the global poultry business.

Roberto will report directly to Bruno Briand, Global Business Director. Roberto and his family will be relocated to Hubbard’s headquarters in Quintin, France.

Dr James Bentley will continue to work part-time for Hubbard and will support Roberto in his new job where necessary. James has acted as Global Technical Director for the past 5 years, following 32 years with roles within Hubbard and its sister companies or providing dedicated consulting work, serving Hubbard customers worldwide.

Customers and all the Hubbard teams greatly value James’ extensive knowledge of poultry genetics, nutrition and management, which allowed him to understand challenges and provide solutions based on his practical experience and strong scientific and evidence-based analysis. James is also known for his thoughtful approach, using his exceptional listening skills and kind words that always make a difference. James’ contributions have also been notable in the areas of business and marketing, providing valuable insights and expertise that have driven our business forward.

We thank Dr James Bentley for his outstanding contributions to Hubbard and our customers over the years. We are delighted to welcome Roberto Yamawaki as the new Global Technical Director and very excited to continue delivering world-class support to our customers under Roberto’s leadership.