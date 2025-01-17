The Brazilian poultry industry has recorded first ever highest poultry export of 5.294 million metric tons (MT) in 2024, representing 3% increase as compared to 2023.

According to the recent report released by the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA), Brazil shipped 5.294 million metric tons (MT) last year, compared to the 5.130 million metric tons (MT) in 2023.

Year-over-year income also grew by 1.3%, reaching a total of US$9.928 billion.

With a monthly average exceeding 440,000 metric tons (MT), the 2025 projections indicate even higher volumes, promising increased profitability for poultry exporting companies.

Export destinations

China, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and other countries remain the leading destinations for chicken meat exports. However, in recent years, Mexico has climbed into the top 10.

In 2024, Mexican imports grew by 22.6%, reaching 212,500 MT, solidifying its position as the eighth most significant destination for exports.

Eggs and poultry genetics

In terms of eggs and poultry genetics, results are mixed and the amount is not as high as in chicken meat.

In 2024, the country exported 18,469 MT of eggs, 27.3% less than in 2023 with Chile being the main importer, with 141.4% more than in 2023, or 6,871 MT.

On the other hand, poultry genetics are gaining increasing importance in many countries. In 2024, Brazil exported 27,229 MT of one-day-old chicks and fertile eggs, marking a 2.8% growth.

Mexico remains the leading importer, with 9,378 MT in 2024, despite a 30.6% decline compared to 2023. Other Latin American nations also rank highly, including Venezuela and Paraguay, with imports of 3,909 MT and 2,634 MT, respectively.

Notably, Venezuelan imports surged by an impressive 521.1% compared to 2023.