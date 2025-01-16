Employing data to sustain a growing population’s demands through modern agriculture

Growers will tell you that successful farming is a mix of science and instinct – and those instincts are honed through many generations. But today the science of farming is getting better and better as deployment of technology tools, such as drones, precision agriculture, and data analytics is becoming essential to improve efficiency.

Agriculture is a sector that benefits significantly from using data more extensively. Recent developments in technology have the potential to add even more value to the sector by increasing productivity, environmental sustainability and advancing food security.

Jan Vermaak, CEO of WinField United SA (WUSA), says that investing in the use of data results in the sustainability of agriculture by improving resource management, accuracy, and the development of safer agricultural inputs.

According to a report by McKinsey, “From Bytes to Bushels”, analysing data can create economic value in that growers and crop advisors can make accurate decisions based on the gathered and analysed information.

Utilising data in agriculture solves specific problems by making decisions and predictions based on well-structured statistics and scientific fact sets. Agriculture is particularly well suited to employing data because of its reliance on labour, supply chains and long R&D cycles. There’s an extensive amount of data available in the sector, ranging from crop yields to soil conditions, product accuracy, crop protection programmes, weather patterns and market trends. Accessing and processing this data provides prompt, actionable insights which help growers and input companies make decisions about planting schedules, crop rotation and resource management. Collaboration and knowledge-transfer in the industry can save valuable time and financial input.

A technological solution to the grower is a newly launched smart phone app, Intelekt 4U, that provides immediate access to personalised, crop-specific agronomical recommendations, reports, and pertinent information, as well as a digital spray calculator, which creates an enhanced online crop management experience.

“WUSA is exploring data-driven models with greater accuracy than ever before, allowing us to make informed decisions and deliver solutions. By reducing uncertainty, these technologies will allow growers to allocate resources more efficiently, minimise losses, and ultimately boost profitability. We independently generate data in a scientific way to create crop-specific insight, focusing on positive returns on investment for growers,” says Vermaak.

WUSA has been collaborating and sponsors the Stellenbosch University Chair in Plant Health Programme to provide and build independent analysis of its data, which adds credibility and benefits the industry.

A particular problem in crop production is managing crop diseases, pests, and adverse weather conditions. Weather stations were installed under the WUSA Climate Smart Agriculture provide data for early warning of droughts and floods, enabling farmers to take steps to protect their crops. This data also helps to mitigate the risk of disease outbreaks by predicting likely challenges. When pesticides are applied judiciously, it prevents overuse and contributes to sustainable farming practices. A further important pillar in deploying data optimally is a grower’s crop advisor. WUSA invests in continuous training and education of its crop advisors, to ensure they are fully equipped to be partners on the farm by delivering excellent service and professional advice.

Highly trained crop advisors become trusted business partners to growers and help increase profit and yield and mitigate risks. Responsible crop advisors are knowledgeable about both crops and products and understand, among other things, the interaction between crop, climate and soil, basing their recommendations on a combination of these factors.

Climate change, legislative change and rapid technology development are creating an ever-more complex agricultural environment, and winning teams are preparing and making necessary adaptations in their businesses to stay agile and results-driven.

“WUSA is committed to continuous improvement and innovation to drive change and achieve sustained and viable solutions to customers, communities and the industry such that the needs of a growing global population are met through modern agriculture”, concludes Vermaak.