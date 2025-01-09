RIDEMAX FROST: BKT’s new tire for extreme winter challenges

The Indian multinational company's new product is designed to cope with transportation and municipal maintenance operations even in the harshest weather conditions, with no compromise in safety, comfort, and reliability

Agriculture never stops even when the weather turns severe. To face the harshest winter challenges, BKT, the leading Off-Highway tire manufacturer, comes up with RIDEMAX FROST. The latest novelty, providing optimum performance even during the toughest winter operations, has been specifically designed for transportation and urban maintenance applications on snow and ice.

“Winter brings a set of unique challenges that put both equipment and their drivers to the test. RIDEMAX FROST is designed to overcome these obstacles, offering traction, control, and reliability even in the most extreme situations. No matter how harsh the weather, BKT is always by the operators’ side to support their operations,” states Dilip Vaidya, Sr. President & Director Technology at BKT.

RIDEMAX FROST is distinguished by its advanced tread design, which has been specifically conceived to provide superior traction on snowy and icy surfaces. Multiple sipes on the tread blocks create additional contact points with the surface, ensuring consistent and safe grip, as well as significantly reducing the risk of skidding.

Another distinguishing feature is the tread’s ability to entrap snow in the grooves. Trapped snow in the lugs further improves traction, providing a firmer grip.

In addition, RIDEMAX FROST is made with an advanced elastic compound that maintains its elasticity even at extremely low temperatures. Unlike standard compounds, which tend to stiffen and lose elasticity, RIDEMAX FROST preserves its elastic properties even below the freezing point. This feature enables the tire to better adapt to uneven terrain, providing optimum traction and reducing the risk of punctures or damage.

The compound consists of natural rubber enriched with polybutadiene and silica, polymers chosen for their strength and ability to maintain elasticity in severe cold conditions. Silica reinforcements increase the hardness of the rubber, improving resistance to cuts and tears on rough or icy terrain. Moreover, antioxidant and anti-zoning additives protect the rubber from degradation caused by low temperatures, UV rays and ozone – thus extending the overall tire lifespan.

In addition to technical performance, RIDEMAX FROST’s unique design also improves operators’ riding experience. Its special design, indeed, reduces vibration and driver fatigue, ensuring hence driving comfort even during long working hours. This results in safer, smoother and more productive operations – vital for meeting the various challenges of the winter season without many worries.

Yet, this new product marks one more step by BKT towards continuous innovation. By combining advanced technologies and high-quality materials, this tire is the answer to modern market needs, where extreme climatic conditions require specialized and reliable solutions.

With RIDEMAX FROST, BKT offers an ultimate solution to face the winter with peace of mind, ensuring safety, efficiency and durability in transport, municipal maintenance and agricultural operations.