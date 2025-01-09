Kampala CAADP Summit to deliberate on shaping Africa’s post-Malabo agrifood systems agenda for 2026–2035

The Government of Uganda will from today 09 –11 January 2025 at Speke Resort Conference Centre in Kampala host Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) summit to deliberate on shaping Africa’s post-Malabo agrifood systems agenda for 2026–2035.

Organized by the African Union Commission, Department of Agriculture Rural Development Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment (DARBE) and African Union Development Agency- New Partnership African Development (AUDA-NEPAD), the extraordinary summit brings together African Union Heads of State and Governments to deliver statements on the consideration of the Kampala Declaration for:

CAADP Ten-Year Strategy and Action Plan (2026-2035),

the draft Statute of Africa Food Safety Agency and

the report on selection of African Union Centres of Excellence for Research and Training in Fisheries, Aquaculture, Aquatic Biodiversity Conservation and Ecosystems Management.

These crucial documents aim to drive agricultural transformation across the continent, building on the successes and lessons of the Malabo Declaration (2014–2025).

Under the theme of advancing inclusive agrifood systems transformation for sustainable economic growth and shared prosperity, this summit provides a platform for African leaders, regional bodies, and development partners to finally endorse the draft * Kampala CAADP Declaration*.

Driving agricultural transformation across Africa

CAADP has been crucial in driving agricultural transformation across Africa since its inception in 2003 with an aim of increasing food security and nutrition, reducing rural poverty, creating employment, and contributing to economic development while safeguarding the environment.

It also aims for a 6% annual growth rate in the agricultural sector, with African Union member states allocating at least 10% of their budgets to agriculture.

The 2014 Malabo Declaration set ambitious 2025 goals, including eradicating hunger, reducing malnutrition, boosting intra-African trade, and strengthening resilience. It emphasized mutual accountability through biennial agricultural reviews and cross-sector collaboration.

However, during the AU’s 2024 Assembly, leaders expressed concern over slow progress, prompting calls for a post-Malabo CAADP agenda to build resilient agriculture.

It is in this context that the Extraordinary Summit of the African Union Assembly of Heads of States and Governments is to deliberate on the post-Malabo CAADP agenda to consider the draft Ten-Year CAADP Strategy and Action Plan with its associated draft Kampala Declaration on Advancing Africa’s Inclusive Agrifood Systems Transformation for Sustainable Economic Growth and Shared Prosperity.

Objectives of the Summit

The convening of the extraordinary session of the Assembly is specifically to: