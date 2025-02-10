Opportunity International, Kenyan telco launch AI chatbot to support smallholder farmers with real-time, relevant farming practices

Opportunity International, a global non-governmental organization and Safaricom PLC, Kenya’s giant telco have developed FarmerAI in Kenya, an innovative AI chatbot that will provide smallholder farmers in underserved communities with real-time, relevant farming best practices.

According to a 2022 report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), agriculture accounts for approximately 22.4% of Kenya’s GDP, with smallholder farmers comprising about 5.6 million of the country’s total farming population.

The project aims to enroll 800-1,000 farmers from key regions across Kenya by the end of the year, with an initial test running from now until August, aligning with the potato crop cycle.

FarmerAI integrates generative AI with localized agricultural insights to provide farmers with crucial information on weather patterns, fertilizer use, pest control, and market prices. Unlike traditional solutions that depend on field agents, FarmerAI connects directly with farmers through accessible platforms like SMS and WhatsApp. This service will leverage Safaricom’s DigiFarm, a digital platform that links thousands of farmers, ensuring seamless interaction with the AI chatbot.

“AI is already reshaping the world, but its potential to uplift underserved communities is especially profound. This partnership highlights the shared commitment of Opportunity International and DigiFarm to empower smallholder farmers,” said Greg Nelson, Chief Technology Officer at Opportunity International. “Together, we are making agricultural information more accessible, actionable, and equitable for all.”

During the pilot phase, FarmerAI will operate under a co-branded model, showcasing both DigiFarm and Opportunity International. This collaboration underscores their shared commitment to strengthening Kenya’s agricultural sector by equipping farmers with tools to boost yields and improve access to financing.

AI is essential to both the present and the future. At Safaricom, our mission is to become Africa’s leading purpose-driven technology company by 2030. In pursuit of this goal, we are dedicated to delivering innovative technological solutions that create meaningful impact for our customers and stakeholders.

“FarmerAI is our first AI-powered solution designed to empower farmers by enabling them to interact with AI and experience its transformative potential. One of the biggest challenges farmers face today is accessing timely and accurate information—whether it’s what to plant, when to plant, or weather advisories. This AI chatbot will provide smallholder farmers with reliable, verifiable answers to common questions, helping them make informed decisions,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

FarmerAI, along with all of Opportunity International’s digital initiatives, is built on human-centered design principles. Direct engagement with end-users is central to the development process, and the pilot will involve regular interactions with potato farmers both digitally and in person. These field engagements will provide valuable insights into farmers’ challenges, ensuring that the chatbot remains user-focused and responsive to real-world needs.

Opportunity International and DigiFarm are committed to bridging the digital divide, especially in rural areas where connectivity and cost pose significant challenges. Their efforts aim to enhance food security, boost incomes, and promote long-term economic resilience for smallholder farming communities across Kenya.