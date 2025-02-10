Norwegian Expertise Meets Moroccan Waters: Halieutis Fair 2025 Highlights Alta Mar’s Transformative Project

Alta Mar is among the few globally capable of successfully cultivating Atlantic Bluefin Tuna, a significant milestone in sustainable aquaculture

The Halieutis Fair 2025 hosted a notable event, “From Fjords to the Atlantic: Applying Norwegian Aquaculture Expertise in Moroccan Waters,” spotlighting the transformative Alta Mar project (www.AltaMar.no), an aquaculture initiative in Safi, Morocco.

This side event highlighted the success of Norwegian-Moroccan collaboration in advancing sustainable aquaculture practices. Alta Mar, a Norwegian/Moroccan company, focuses on cultivating high-value warm-water species including Atlantic Bluefin Tuna (Thunnus thynnus), Seabass (Dicentrarchus labrax), Seabream (Sparus aurata), Greater Amberjack (Seriola dumerili), and Meagre (Argyrosomus regius). The project, currently under construction, is set to be operational by Q4 2025 and represents an investment of approximately 200 million Moroccan dirhams (20 million euros). Alta Mar is among the few globally capable of successfully cultivating Atlantic Bluefin Tuna, a significant milestone in sustainable aquaculture.

Event Highlights:

Opening Speeches:

Mrs. Majida Maarouf, Director of the National Aquaculture Development Agency (ANDA), and Mrs Silje Vevatne, deputy head of the Norwegian Embassy, delivered insightful speeches emphasizing the importance of bilateral cooperation in fostering innovation and sustainability in aquaculture.

Keynote Presentation:

Mr. Jan-Helge Dahl, Chairman of Alta Mar, outlined the project’s transformative potential for Morocco’s aquaculture industry. He detailed the integrated approach of Alta Mar, encompassing a hatchery, offshore pens, and a state-of-the-art processing unit designed to sustainably cultivate high-value species.

Ambassador’s Quote

H.E. Mr. Sjur Larsen, Norwegian Ambassador to Morocco, could not attend in person, but made the following statement; “Aquaculture is one of the most important industries in Norway, and The Norwegian Embassy in Morocco sees many very interesting possibilities for developing bilateral contacts and cooperation in this profitable and promising sector. We have been following closely Alta Mar’s engagement in Morocco as an example of innovation and investment in aquaculture.”

Key Achievements of Alta Mar:

Pioneering Atlantic Bluefin Tuna Aquaculture: Alta Mar is one of the only companies globally to successfully produce this high-value species in aquaculture, marking a breakthrough for the industry.

The Safi-based project comprises: A hatchery covering 23,000 square meters for breeding premium fish stock. Offshore pens spanning 750,000 square meters with cutting-edge technology for sustainable farming. A processing unit of 80,000 square meters meeting international standards for seafood production and export.

The Safi-based project comprises: Job Creation and Economic Impact: Alta Mar will generate over 400 direct jobs and 1,200 indirect jobs , significantly boosting the local economy and livelihoods.

Alta Mar will generate over and , significantly boosting the local economy and livelihoods. Food Security: By producing high-value fish species, Alta Mar contributes to Morocco’s food security and provides a sustainable protein source for local and global markets.

By producing high-value fish species, Alta Mar contributes to Morocco’s food security and provides a sustainable protein source for local and global markets. Training and Knowledge Transfer: A collaboration with leading Norwegian research institutions will provide comprehensive training programs, ensuring skill development and knowledge sharing with local talent.

A collaboration with leading Norwegian research institutions will provide comprehensive training programs, ensuring skill development and knowledge sharing with local talent. Environmental Commitment: Alta Mar is committed to sustainability, leveraging advanced technologies to minimize environmental impact while maximizing efficiency.

Interactive Q&A Session:

The event concluded with a dynamic Q&A session where experts and stakeholders discussed Alta Mar’s role in complementing existing industries, particularly the tuna sector. Attendees explored the project’s potential to strengthen Morocco’s seafood exports and its alignment with sustainability goals.

Recognition of Local Authorities:

Acknowledgment was given to local and regional authorities, including the administration of the Marrakech-Safi region, ANDA, the Safi region authorities, and CRI and CRUI representatives, for their pivotal role in supporting the project’s success.

