Olam Agri set to transform Ghana’s pasta industry with new production facility

Olam Agri, a global leader in food and agriculture, is set to transform the pasta market in Ghana with the construction of a new state-of-the-art pasta production facility and the expansion of its wheat flour production capacity. The facility is planned in two phases, and when completed will have the volume capacity potential to meet the entire demand for pasta in Ghana. As the one and only pasta production facility in Ghana, it will bring the products closer to the Ghanaian consumer. Premium wheat will be sourced and milled for pasta production directly by Olam Agri for better quality control.

Baibhav Biswas, Country Head of Olam Agri in Ghana, said: “With this facility, we will be able to bring high quality, highly nutritious, and affordable pasta products closer to our Ghanaian consumers than ever before. This speaks of our commitment to Ghana and our efforts to contribute positively to the economic development and food security in the country thanks to greater stability in the supply and affordability of pasta. We hope that this raises the bar for the entire industry. It is an exciting chapter for Ghana’s food landscape, and the future of pasta looks bright and delicious.”

Olam Agri has a 30-year track record in Ghana as a major provider of food and agriculture products. Over the years, the company has invested in high-quality infrastructure and competent human resources to ensure the production of quality products that meet local demands and international standards.

Growth of Olam Agri in wheat and pasta in Africa

Olam Agri has established a strong and trusted wheat milling and pasta production business in Africa over the past 14 years. It produces wheat flour in Ghana, as well as in Nigeria, Senegal and Cameroon with domestic distribution in all of these markets and exports to Benin, Togo, Burkina Faso Chad, Central African Republic, Mali and Guinea. The company currently produces pasta in Nigeria for domestic retail consumption under a strong stable of consumer brands such as ‘Mama Gold’, ‘Crown Premium’, ‘First Choice’ and ‘Bijou’.

Olam Agri’s Global Managing Director for Processing & Value Add, Saurabh Mehra said: “Olam Agri is known for its capabilities in global sourcing and origination, processing and manufacturing as well as end-distribution of wheat flour and pasta. Our expertise in wheat milling operations, consumer insights and on-the-ground network has allowed us to foster long-term relationships with consumer and business customers. This expansion in Ghana comes amidst growing demand in the country and broader region for high quality food products. It is underpinned by a number of long-term fundamentals including demographic change, increasing urbanisation, and the development of the food sector, including the downstream sectors. We are committed to building our processing footprint in Ghana.”