North West Province Boosts Women-Led Farms with Quality Bulls

As part of the Women’s Month celebrations, the North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development took significant strides toward gender equality in agriculture by donating quality bulls to 23 female-led farms across the province’s four districts.

This initiative aims to boost agricultural growth, productivity, and economic empowerment for women in the sector.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Head of Department, Mr. Thupi Mokhatla, emphasized the importance of this initiative in advancing gender equality in agriculture. “As a Department, we are proud of the progress we have made in empowering women and improving their lives within this sector. We have opened doors to economic activities for women and youth in agriculture. These are just the initial steps in our Department’s ongoing efforts to combat poverty, which disproportionately affects women,” said HoD Mokhatla.

The beneficiaries of this program come from all four districts of the province, ensuring a widespread and inclusive impact.

One of the recipients, Tidikwe Dikgakgamatso from Taung, expressed her gratitude, stating, “I am extremely happy to have been chosen. For a very long time, I did not have a quality bull, but after today, things will change for the better. I sincerely thank the Department for assisting us, particularly as women farmers.”

In addition to the bull donation, the Department awarded certificates of competence to a group of female farmers from Makwassie who recently completed training on crop production, animal nutrition, and horticulture. This training, conducted by the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) during the last financial year, benefited a total of 1,492 farmers.

One of the trained farmers, Nongase Rebecca Mohapi from Kgakala, shared her experience: “I have learned so much during this training. I can now spot a sick animal early and know how to address it. The training on animal nutrition was particularly valuable, and I want to thank the Department for giving me this opportunity.” Nongase is an emerging goat farmer from Kgakala Township in Leudoringstad.

This event marks and celebrates the vital contributions of women to the agricultural sector in the North West Province.

Farmers interested in the bull subsidy program or in receiving training are encouraged to contact their local Extension Officers or visit the nearest agricultural office for more information on how to participate in these programs.