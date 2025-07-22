Morocco smallholders to benefit €100m project aimed at boosting climate resilience and food security

Small-scale farmers, particularly women and young people, in Morocco are poised to benefit from a €100 million loan approved by the African Development Bank Group to enhance climate resilience and food security through inclusive, solidarity-based agriculture.

The project is designed to create sustainable economic opportunities by empowering women and youth in rural communities. It will promote entrepreneurship through tailored financial incentives, capacity building, and strengthened support systems, positioning beneficiaries as key players in agriculture and agribusiness value chains.

Key components of the initiative include the deployment of new agricultural production and service infrastructure, improved access to finance, and skill development. These interventions aim to anchor women in local economies, enhance productivity, and open pathways for innovation across agriculture, agro-processing, and digital technologies.

“Women who have the ambition to undertake and succeed in agriculture are our priority,” said Achraf Tarsim, head of the African Development Bank country office in Morocco. “Through this new operation, we will support them step by step to build a modern, inclusive and resilient agriculture, capable of revealing the full potential of those who aspire to innovate and create value and employment in their territories.”

The project aligns with Morocco’s Green Generation 2020–2030 Strategy, which seeks to transform agriculture into a more inclusive and sustainable sector. It also supports the National Solidarity Agriculture Program and the National Youth Entrepreneurship Program.

The initiative builds on the African Development Bank’s long-standing partnership with Morocco. Over the past five decades, the Bank has invested nearly €15 billion in more than 150 transformative projects across key sectors, including agriculture, water, energy, transport, social protection, and governance.