How Ivory Coast Yam Farmer Doubles Yields with New Varieties and Climate-Smart Farming Practices

Koffi Kouakou Charles, known as “KKC,” a yams farmer from Ivory Coast has increased his production twofold by embracing a more productive and climate-resistant variety besides adopting new farming practices.

According to the 30 years old farmer, he has been growing “Kouba” yams, a popular local variety in the past under traditional farming techniques learned and passed down from his ancestors which failed to reward his hard work.

“Frankly, the work was exhausting. On top of that, we were using old-fashioned techniques. Despite our efforts, the harvests were poor. It was really hard,” sighs Koffi.

For several years he has been growing the tubers at Abokouassikro, five km away from his home in Mékro and every time he has to get there by use of a bicycle.

Like Koffi, other farmers in the area have also been relying on age-old techniques passed down through generations—methods that limited yields and left the population in a state of chronic vulnerability.

Mékro is an area of high food crop production where yams, rice and cassava are produced in abundance. Yet despite its agricultural riches, it has long remained in the shadows, unlike other places.

Othe agricultural activities practiced in the area include beekeeping and livestock rearing. For the livestock, however, an epidemic known as the peste des petits ruminants (PPR) struck the village in the first half of 2024 and Koffi are among the farmers whose hens and goats were wiped out worsening the already dire situation.

Hope restored

Hurting from this new financial blow, Koffi turned to the Project to Improve the Livelihoods of Smallholders and Women (PREMOPEF) (https://apo-opa.co/40ujK40) to regain hope.

Set up by the government of Côte d’Ivoire, the project is funded by the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program (GAFSP) (https://apo-opa.co/4lEIa36) and the African Development Fund (https://apo-opa.co/4o1986y), the concessional financing window of the African Development Bank Group. Its objective is to contribute to improving first, food and nutrition security and secondly, resilience to the effects of climate change among smallholder farmers, women and young people in the N’Zi region.

The project is focused on three agricultural crops: yams, cassava and vegetables, as well as traditional poultry farming, and aims to improve the living conditions of 60,000 vulnerable people, 50 percent of whom are women and 35 percent young people.

At the “Farmer Training Field,” one of the project’s initiatives, Koffi and his fellow project beneficiaries were introduced to agroecological techniques for yam production and conservation. Thanks to the training, Koffi has turned his back on “Kouba” yams and old production practices in favour of new varieties called “Anader” and “Cameroun” (also known as “R3” and “C15”), which are more climate-resistant and productive.

A twofold increase in yield

From his first harvest in December 2024, Koffi’s yam yield doubled—from two to four tonnes on the same plot of land. Thinking ahead, he reserved three-quarters of the harvest for his family’s consumption and seed stock for the next season. The remaining quarter was sold at the local market in Mékro, earning him 125,000 CFA francs (around USD 250)—a significant windfall in this rural region.

“Before, I was just focused on surviving,” Koffi says. “Today, thanks to this project, I can think about my children’s future and even expand my farm.” Energized by his progress, Koffi is now determined to scale up and become one of the region’s leading yam producers. The prospect of mechanizing his work excites him. “I’m thinking of buying a ridging machine and a seed drill to make fieldwork easier and increase my yield,” he says confidently.

“The Project to Improve the Livelihoods of Smallholders and Women is a powerful tool for reducing household vulnerability and strengthening resilience to economic and environmental shocks,” says Ceserd Waba Akpaud, the project coordinator.

“PREMOPEF reflects our commitment to transforming rural communities through sustainable, farmer-focused solutions. By applying innovative approaches, we’re putting agriculture at the center of inclusive development,” adds Philip Boahen, GAFSP project coordinator at the African Development Bank.

To further boost his productivity, Koffi also envisions large-scale storage facilities to cut post-harvest losses. He’s planning to diversify his activities too. After losing his livestock to PPR—a disease he attributes to a lack of proper training—he intends to relaunch his poultry business using improved, safer methods. He is now exploring livestock training courses to build the necessary skills.

“It’s also a chance for me to make up for the schooling I missed,” he says, determined to turn past setbacks into opportunities.

With the knowledge he’s gained and the positive impact of the project, a new horizon is opening—not just for Koffi, but for the people of Mékro and the broader economy of the N’Zi region.