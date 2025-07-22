Achieving organic growth depends of positive policy

Leading organic certification body, OF&G (Organic Farmers & Growers) has highlighted a sharp decline in organic enquiries since the closure of Sustainable Farming Incentive applications in England.

In the four months since 12 March OF&G reports organic enquiries have dropped by 50%, applications by 62%, and the submission of conversion plans has fallen by 30%.

As the initial shockwaves over Defra’s decision begin to subside, OF&G’s interim chief executive Steve Clarkson believes the true impact on organic’s future is only now becoming apparent.

“The closure of SFI has effectively stalled the organic transition pipeline,” says Mr Clarkson.

“The sharp decline in applications presents significant economic and ecological risks to a sector that has experienced notable growth.”

The organic market reported a 7.3% increase in value during 2024. However, only 3% of English farmland is currently certified organic, meaning the domestic market is overly reliant on imports to meet consumer demand.

The English organic outlook starkly contrasts with those of the devolved nations. Last year, Scottish organic farmland increased by 13% due to supportive policy.

More recently, Welsh Government has announced the Sustainable Farming Scheme 2026, which explicitly supports the development of the Welsh organic sector through conversion and ongoing support payments.

“It’s clear that any future growth in the number of organic producers licensed in England is dependent on government’s recognition of the wider value that organic farming systems deliver,” adds Mr Clarkson.

“If we are to meet food security and environmental targets while supporting growth in agriculture, tangible pathways for farmers looking to transition to organic farming must be restored. Without this, we risk losing the momentum built in recent years and compromising the future of the sector.”

“Organic farming has long played a crucial role in delivering environmental benefits, such as improving biodiversity, building soil health, sequestering carbon and improving water retention.

“We hope the ambitions and incentives outlined by England’s closest neighbours can be replicated, in a move to secure a sustainable and resilient food system.”