A practical partner: B.E.D.’s sustained support of farmers and agri sector skills in South Africa

Bolt and Engineering Distributors Group (B.E.D.) is proud to celebrate 33 years of exhibiting at NAMPO, South Africa’s flagship agricultural event. This milestone underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to the agri sector, with more than 35 years of experience supporting farmers with quality tools, parts, technical advice and personal relationships.

From bolts to bearings

At the heart of B.E.D.’s work in the agri sector is its ability to offer reliable, hands-on and tailored support. Managing Director Jan Viljoen recalls a standout moment: “A customer approached us because his ploughs were being damaged in the field. The issue turned out to be the incorrect fasteners. By supplying the right ones, we prevented further downtime and equipment failure. This is what we mean when we say we are a solutions partner – not just a supplier.”

“Another recent example involved a customer comparing SKF bearings with a cheaper alternative on two rows of a planter. After two weeks, the SKF-equipped row had completed two-thirds of the planting, while the other needed repairs. That is real productivity improvement!” Viljoen adds.

B.E.D.’s team works closely with farmers across the country to resolve practical problems such as these – ensuring that their farming operations remain productive and cost-effective throughout every season.

Growing with agri

CEO Mike Giltrow reflects on the evolution of NAMPO as an event – and of the entire agri sector: “Agriculture has become a lot more sophisticated than it was two decades ago. Farmers are now managing complex, technology-driven operations – and expect their suppliers to offer more than just equipment or consumables. They want guidance, innovation and a long-term, trusted partner on their farming journey.”

Over the years, B.E.D.’s stand at NAMPO has transformed from a modest set-up to a multi-area showcase, complete with live demonstrations of welding and cutting equipment – including battery-operated welders and cordless power tools, lubrication and advanced bearings solutions. “This year’s outdoor demonstration space felt like a dedicated engineering hall in itself – giving visitors the chance to see our solutions in action, right where they are needed,” Viljoen remarks.

B.E.D.’s agri solutions are focused on solving the operational problems that matter most, such as downtime during tight harvesting windows. Through smart, field-ready tools like SKF bearing solutions, Fronius welders and Hypertherm plasma cutters, B.E.D. enables on-site maintenance and repair, reducing the need for costly component/equipment replacements and improving overall farm productivity.

This evolution is also reflected in B.E.D.’s sector-strategic partnerships, such as its collaboration with Nexus Transmission Components. Through this alliance, B.E.D. is helping farmers to access top-tier mechanical transmission products which are essential for maintaining and optimising modern agricultural machinery.

“What makes this partnership powerful is the combination of product integrity and logistical strength. Farmers need fast, reliable access to components, and that is exactly what we are providing,” says Higgs Venter, Managing Director at Nexus Transmission Components.

Nexus’s primary supplier is Mädler, a German-based manufacturer known for precision mechanical components. These are produced in Germany and China under strict quality control, are DIN EN ISO 9001-certified and offer exceptional availability and reliability.

B.E.D. is also the exclusive distributor of Movendis agricultural belts, which are designed to meet the diverse needs of combine harvesters and offer a quality, cost-effective alternative in the market.

Investing in the future of agri skills

With the rapid modernisation of farming, B.E.D. believes deeply in the value of skills development – and NAMPO-Tech represents a bold step in this direction. The proposed training academy, located on the NAMPO grounds, aims to build a pipeline of future-ready agricultural artisans.

“Skills development is not a nice-to-have – it is a necessity,” says Viljoen. “We are excited to be engaging with the NAMPO-Tech project, supporting its mission to equip young people with the hands-on, technical capabilities which today’s agri sector demands.”

“We appreciate the trust that Grain SA has placed in us by inviting B.E.D. to play a foundational role in this pivotal initiative,” says Giltrow. “Together, we aim to support not only agri skills development, but rural economic inclusion.”

Face-to-face with farmers

More than an industry showcase, NAMPO remains a vital cornerstone of B.E.D.’s successful and ongoing engagement with its agricultural customers.

“In just a few days, we meet hundreds of customers and decision-makers from across the agri sector,” says Giltrow. “It is a unique and unparalleled opportunity to meet face-to-face: to listen, to advise and to deepen partnerships.”

B.E.D.’s vision for the future of agriculture is rooted both in tradition and innovation: to remain a trusted partner to the farming community of over 3 decades, while playing a proactive role in leading the sector forward through its practical support, reliable equipment and long-term investment in agri skills and sustainability.