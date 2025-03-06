Malawi targets agriculture commercialization, irrigation

By Lovemore Khomo

The Malawi government on friday presented an estimated USD400 million (696. 3 billion Malawi Kwacha) agriculture budget which will cater commercialization and irrigation projects at large.

The allocation represents 9 percent of the total budget of about USD 4.6 billion (8.05 trillion Malawi Kwacha) and the sector getting a big portion of lion’s share.

A notable Agricultural Commercialization project has been allocated an estimate of USD 82 million (143.5 billion Malawi Kwacha) while USD 57 million (99.5 billion Malawi Kwacha) will be invested in the irrigation projects aimed at enhancing productivity and commercialization.

With other farmers already benefited from agricultural commercialization projects through harmonized tractors and loans through corporatives, the country is boosting agriculture machinery production being implemented by the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences and promote mechanised farm operations through hiring centres.

Groups that primarily benefit from agricultural commercialization include smallholder farmers through cooperatives, women farmers, youth, and rural communities who can have access to better markets, increase income, improve their livelihoods, and contribute to local economic growth through increased agricultural production and value addition.

On irrigation, government aims to maximize utilization of 56,113 hectares of irrigable land, targeting a maize yield of about 337,000 metric tonnes, with 6,000 hectares for new irrigation infrastructure, rehabilitation of 9,000 hectares of irrigable land; and support farm groups covering 46,706 hectares.

Every year, Malawi experience hunger challenges as thousands starve and a multi-stakeholders Vulnerability Assessments Committee report predicted and estimated that approximately 5.7 milion people faced looming hunger during 2024/2025 lean season.

Since the country’s staple food is maize, the report predicted the increase in its prices which currently have skyrocketed through parallel markets and people fail to adequately buy to accommodate their families and members.

In 2024, there was a decline in maize production with 17 percent to 2.9 million metric tonnes (MT) compared to 2023 season’s 3.5 million MT, and that contributed to food shortage and result into hungry people.

Consequently, to cushion the hunger challenges, during presentation of 2025/2026 national budget at national assembly the country’s Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda said they allocated a significant amount of funds because the sector is cognizant of the crucial contribution of agriculture to the social economic growth and development.

Banda emphasized that in order to mitigate the impact of El Niño-induced dry spells and ensure food security, the funds allocated for irrigation development, will help to surpass the hunger challenges that is orchestred by rain-fed agriculture that dominate food production in Malawi.

He said : “Irrigation is critical to stabilizing maize yields, reducing food shortages, and protecting smallholder farmers from economic shocks. Our priority is investing in irrigation infrastructure and mega farms across the country as a way of expanding our export base and become self-food sufficient.”

“We are also prioritizing on improving irrigation infrastructure and optimizing land use; transforming agricultural production and and entrepreneurship; and support youth in agribusiness, which focuses on empowering young farmers,” explained Banda.

In an interview with one of the agriculture economists and development experts Tamani Nkhono-Mvula described the budget as ‘well structured to achieve agriculture developments and commercialization’ and has surpassed previous ones as far as irrigation is concerned.

Nkhono-Mvula said the funds allocated will enhance agriculture programs and support diversification production through irrigation. “So in that regard, I may say that the budget has gone a little bit further to improve the irrigation, which I believe that can help to reduce, cover the gap in as far as production is concerned.”

“When it comes to irrigation, not much was happening. And I believe that the investment that is going to mega farms should also be geared towards irrigation, not just in rain-fed production.” analysed Nkhono-Mvula.

He however expressed the need for the country to diversify the crops, and that could have been part of the investments unlike broad budget allocations made.

One of the farmers from Dowa district located about 50 kilometres from capital city of Lilongwe, Dominic Amoni is optimistic that the budget will support them on their day to day farming activities because irrigation is what he does best.

“Irrigation can feed this country for good. I think, as a farmer i will benefit from the new budget because they have allocated a huge amount for irrigation. Let us work together.” explained Amoni, the farmer.