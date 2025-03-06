Blowfly Watch service returns for 2025

For a second year, Elanco’s free Blowfly Watch service has re-launched to keep farmers informed of the risk of blowfly strike in their local area.

In partnership with NADIS, the tool alerts farmers when there are changes to the risk of blowfly strike, prompting the use of preventative measures to avoid blowfly strike.

Matt Colston, ruminant technical consultant at Elanco, says the service was a useful asset to the sheep industry last year, informing many UK farmers of their local blowfly risk.

“Blowfly Watch was well-received last year, and we hope that it helps prevent as many, if not more, cases of flystrike this year,” he explains.

Mr Colston says the changing climate is affecting strike patterns, highlighting that cases can be seen as early as March through to September, but milder winters could mean this risk extends into October and beyond.

“Blowfly activity is weather dependant, so there is always risk of seeing cases earlier and later than the previous year, demonstrating we can no longer just rely on previous experience to judge when the risk may arise,” he says.

Mr Colston adds: “With the forecasting tools and effective preventative treatments that are now available, our aim should be to not let any sheep get struck.”

About the service

Blowfly Watch uses a combination of risk factors, including soil temperature and humidity to predict the blowfly strike risk in a 40km area.

Regular email updates alert farmers to changes in the risk level specific to their location, prompting the application of preventative treatments.

When choosing an appropriate treatment, Mr Colston recommends an Insect Growth Regulator (IGR), such as those in the CLiK™ range, to protect sheep against blowfly strike.

“CLiK products can provide up to 19 weeks protection, giving farmers the peace of mind that their flocks are protected during peak blowfly season,” he says.

However, correct application is just as important as choosing the correct product.

Mr Colston adds: “We recommend using the four-stroke method as detailed on the package information, to ensure even coverage to give full fleece protection.

To sign up for Blowfly Watch, visit: https://bit.ly/4irbBDP