Icipe and partners launch initiative to boost agroecological practices and transform agri-food systems in sub-Saharan Africa

With the support of the European Union, Directorate-General for International Partnerships (INTPA), icipe and partners have launched the Regional Multi-actor Research Networks on Agroecology (RMRM-EA). This initiative will boost agroecological practices, thus contributing to much needed transformation of agri-food systems in sub-Saharan Africa.

Agroecology applies ecological and social principles into sustainable food and farming systems. The approach optimizes the interactions among plants, animals, people and the environment. It promotes socially equitable food systems, allowing individuals control over their food choices and production.

As both a science and a movement, agroecology has evolved beyond farms and fields to encompass entire agricultural and food systems. Thus, agroecology is now a transdisciplinary field incorporating ecological, socio-cultural, technological, economic and political dimensions, spanning from production to consumption.

To be implemented from Dec 2024 – Nov 2028, the RMRM-EA, will be led by ICIPE – International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology in partnership with the CIRAD, the East African Science and Technology Commission (EASTECO),Biovision Africa Trust .

The collaborators are University of Nairobi, Makerere University, Sokoine University of Agriculture; Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO), tanzania agricultural research institute, and National Agricultural Research Organisation – NARO; International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT.

The RMRM-EA will address critical aspects to unlock the potential of agroecology in Africa. These areas include generation of new knowledge, competencies and policies required to address complex problems and cocreate solutions.

In alignment, the objectives include development of an agroecology curricula, strengthening of the capacities of national agricultural research systems to produce, collect, access, process and share data and information; implementation of contextualized agroecological innovation bundles; and support on agroecology to practitioners, scientists and policy makers various scales.