Bühler showcases three extraordinary career journeys on International Women’s Day 2025

International Women’s Day (IWD) is a global celebration of the achievements of women and a call to action to accelerate gender equality. The theme for IWD 2025 is Inspiring Inclusion, emphasising the need for workplaces to embrace diversity, foster equity, and create an environment where all individuals can thrive.

Bühler is proud to stand at the forefront of this movement, championing the success of women in engineering and manufacturing. This year, we celebrate the remarkable journeys of three exceptional women who have paved the way for future generations: Angelique Visage, Nosipho Dlamini, and Lusanda Myeki.

Angelique Visage: A Passion for Health and Safety

Angelique’s career path has been anything but conventional. Starting in finance, she transitioned into the field of health and safety 18 years ago and has since dedicated her career to creating safer work environments. Armed with a National Diploma in Food Safety and multiple health and safety certifications, she currently serves as the Health and Safety Manager for Bühler Johannesburg and has recently been promoted to Regional Health and Safety Manager for the Middle East, India, and Africa region.

“My passion for health and safety stems from my deep-rooted belief in protecting human life and well-being,” says Angelique. “At Bühler, I have had to be incredibly versatile, and this experience has strengthened my ability to lead and adapt.”

As a woman in a traditionally male-dominated field, Angelique has faced skepticism about her ability to handle physically demanding tasks. “Early in my career, I learned that mutual respect is built by walking in others’ footsteps and understanding their challenges,” she explains. She credits her mentors for guiding her along the way. “A mentor does not need to walk the entire journey with you, but their belief in you during key moments is invaluable.”

Her advice to young women entering the industry is: “Be passionate about what you do, seek mentorship, and stand firm in your beliefs. Challenges will come, but perseverance and confidence will set you apart.”

Lusanda Myeki: Breaking Barriers in Welding

Lusanda embarked on her career at Bühler as an apprentice, completing her studies in welding and manufacturing. Seven years later, she stands as the first female welder trained by Bühler Johannesburg, an accomplishment she holds with great pride.

Her defining career moment came when she had the opportunity to travel to Switzerland for training. “Seeing Bühler’s global operations firsthand opened my eyes to new possibilities. Learning from different cultures expanded my knowledge and confidence.”

Like many women in her field, Lusanda has had to prove herself against gender stereotypes. “Males often underestimated my abilities, but I have demonstrated that women can perform at the same level of quality and efficiency,” she asserts.

She attributes much of her success to her foreman, who continuously motivates and challenges her. “Having someone believe in you makes a world of difference.” Her advice to young women entering the trade: “There will be challenges but face them head-on. Every challenge shapes you into a stronger version of yourself.”

Nosipho Dlamini: Carving Her Path as a Boilermaker

Born and raised in Thokoza, Nosipho is the third of four siblings and was raised by a single mother after losing her father at a young age. Her resilience and determination led her to pursue a boilermaker apprenticeship at Bühler, where she has flourished despite the odds.

“I was drawn to the challenge and independence that this career offers,” she shares. “It has pushed me beyond my limits and helped me grow every single day.” Nosipho’s biggest challenges have been overcoming stereotypes and self-doubt. “I remind myself that I am here to learn, and I push myself to not just meet expectations but exceed them.”

She finds inspiration within herself, visualising the successful woman she aspires to become. “I have always considered myself my own role model. Every day, I work towards the best version of myself.” Nosipho is proud of her perseverance in a male-dominated industry and is eager to continue climbing the ranks. “One day, I hope to become an expert in my field.”

Building a More Inclusive Future

At Bühler, fostering diversity and inclusion is more than a corporate initiative, it is a commitment to empowering women in engineering, manufacturing, and beyond. Angelique, Lusanda, and Nosipho are living proof that with resilience, determination, and support, women can break barriers and lead the way for future generations.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day 2025, let us continue to support and uplift the women around us. Through mentorship, advocacy, and creating inclusive workplaces, we can build a future where gender equality is not just an aspiration but a reality.

To all the women making strides in their fields, Bühler salutes you! #InspiringInclusion #IWD2025.