Kenya Launches Ambitious 10-Year Irrigation Plan to Boost Food Security and Create 5 Million Jobs

The Kenyan government has unveiled the National Irrigation Sector Investment Plan (NISIP), a comprehensive 10-year strategy aimed at transforming the country’s agricultural landscape through enhanced irrigation practices.

Launched on March 21, 2025, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, NISIP seeks to expand the area under irrigation by an additional one million acres over the next decade, with an estimated investment of KSh598 billion.

Speaking during the event, Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation, Engineer Eric Mugaa, emphasized the critical role of agriculture in Kenya’s economy, noting that it contributes nearly 50% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and is essential for food security and export earnings.

The CS highlighted that only 747,000 acres are currently under irrigation, representing just 21.3% of the country’s potential and 5% of total arable land.

“The NISIP seeks to accelerate irrigation expansion by integrating multiple funding sources and coordinating sector players,” said Mugaa.

The NISIP outlines five key development pathways to achieve its objectives:

Farmer-Led Irrigation Development (FLID): Investing in grassroots farmers to promote self-initiated irrigation projects. Public Scheme Improvement: Enhancing the performance of public irrigation schemes through better governance, management, and modernization. Commercially Oriented Irrigated Farming: Encouraging private sector participation in large-scale, commercially viable irrigation ventures. Revitalization of Irrigation in Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs): Providing water resources to boost agricultural activities in ASAL regions. Maximizing Community Irrigation Scheme Benefits: Ensuring that community-based irrigation projects yield optimal benefits for local populations.

Funding for the plan is structured with 61% expected from the private sector and 39% from public funding.

Upon full implementation, NISIP is projected to generate annual revenues of approximately KSh240 billion, support over 700,000 heads of cattle, create more than five million direct and indirect jobs, and reduce the country’s import deficit.

Principal Secretary in the State Department for Irrigation, Ephantus Kimotho, underscored the importance of mobilizing resources to expand irrigation, stating that increasing investment in the subsector will contribute to making the country food self-reliant and reduce food imports.

He noted that 39% of the resources will be funded by the government and development partners, while 61% will come mainly from the private sector.

The NISIP also aims to increase water storage capacity from the current 55 million cubic meters to 340 million cubic meters by 2027 to support the expanded irrigation efforts. This will be achieved through the construction of key dams, including the Galana Dam in Tana River/Kilifi counties, High Grand Falls in Tharaka Nithi/Kitui, Boston Dam in Bomet, Isiolo Dam, Radat Dam near Pekera in Baringo, and Lowaat Dam in Turkana.

The implementation of NISIP is expected to significantly boost the production of various crops, including rice, maize, horticulture, and fodder, thereby enhancing food security and contributing to economic growth.

The plan also emphasizes the need to adopt advanced irrigation technologies, strengthen institutional capacities, and enhance governance frameworks to achieve these ambitious targets.

In summary, the National Irrigation Sector Investment Plan represents a strategic effort by the Kenyan government to modernize agriculture through expanded and improved irrigation practices.

By leveraging both public and private investments, the plan aims to create employment opportunities, boost agricultural productivity, and ensure food security for the nation.