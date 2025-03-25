AgriSETA and TUT Partner to Equip Young South Africans with Critical Agricultural Skills

The Agricultural Sector Education and Training Authority (AgriSETA) has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing South Africa’s unemployment crisis by ensuring that young people acquire the essential skills needed for employability in the country’s agricultural sector.

As part of this effort, AgriSETA has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) to implement targeted skills development programmes that bridge the gap between education and industry needs. The agreement was formalised at an official signing ceremony held at TUT’s Pretoria West Campus, March the 20th.

This partnership aims to equip students with both traditional agricultural expertise and modern technological competencies, ensuring that South Africa’s future agricultural workforce is skilled, adaptable, and prepared for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

Dr Innocent Sirovha, AgriSETA CEO says“Through this collaboration with TUT, we are creating learning pathways that integrate innovation, technology, and sustainability, ensuring that young professionals can contribute meaningfully to the sector while securing their futures.”

Bridging the Skills Gap in Agriculture

The AgriSETA-TUT partnership will focus on equipping students with key skills needed in the modern agricultural landscape, including:

4IR and Technology Skills

Drone Operation and Maintenance – Training in drone technology for surveying, crop monitoring, and precision farming.

– Training in drone technology for surveying, crop monitoring, and precision farming. Data Analysis and Interpretation – Using data-driven insights for decision-making in resource management and yield optimisation.

– Using data-driven insights for decision-making in resource management and yield optimisation. Precision Farming Techniques – Application of GPS, sensors, and automated systems to improve farming efficiency.

– Application of to improve farming efficiency. Agricultural Technology Integration – Training students to incorporate digital innovations into traditional farming practices.

Additionally, the programme will furnish students with a solid grounding in traditional agricultural skills, including crop production, animal husbandry, and soil management, which are vital for ensuring food security and sustainable farming practices. As well as, business and management training will equip students with expertise in financial management, entrepreneurship, and project management, enabling them to establish, run, and expand agricultural enterprises. The curriculum will also place emphasis on sustainable agriculture, with courses in conservation agriculture, water management, and organic farming to promote environmentally responsible and climate-resilient farming techniques. Through this comprehensive approach, the initiative aims to prepare young South Africans for long-term success in the evolving agricultural sector.

A Commitment to Future-Proofing Agriculture

The signing event featured key stakeholders, including Dr Vathiswa Papu-Zamxaka, Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Research, Innovation & Engagement at TUT, and Prof Pius Owolawi, Assistant Dean for Industry Liaison, Special Projects & Work Integrated Learning, who presented insights into the significance of this skills development initiative. AgriSETA representatives also engaged in discussions on how these training programmes will align with the needs of the agricultural industry.

“By equipping students with both traditional expertise and cutting-edge technological skills, we are not just training individuals—we are building a resilient, innovative, and competitive agricultural sector for South Africa,” added Dr Sirovha.

This initiative underscores AgriSETA’s ongoing commitment to workforce development, ensuring that young people, particularly those from rural areas, have access to the critical skills and knowledge needed for employment and entrepreneurship in agriculture