How CNH’s precision technology is helping farmers tackle water scarcity

Following World Water Day on March 22, CNH brands – Case IH and New Holland – continue to lead the way in breaking new ground in precision agriculture.

As part of the Drops of the Future initiative, CNH has teamed up with Italy-based agri tech company, xFarm, to develop a pilot project in Uzbekistan to show how precision technology and data from our machines can help farmers increase productivity and save water.

The Drops of the Future initiative is tackling water scarcity in Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan by empowering young professionals through innovation and collaboration. It has been set up by The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which focuses on addressing a wide range of security-related concerns that include economic, environmental and human aspects. It is the first time OSCE has worked with private companieson the topic of water, agri-food production and energy toincrease environmental efforts around water use, while improving production efficiency.

It started in September 2024 with the Tashkent Youth Workshop in Uzbekistan, which featured experts, policymakers, and industry leaders – including CNH. This ongoing project is delivering real impact.