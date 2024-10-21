Revolutionizing Farming Practices with Precision and Efficiency

E. & J. Gallo Winery, a leader in sustainable practices in viticulture, has taken another step toward innovation with the adoption of a bird deterrent system using the AVIX Autonomic laser at its Talbott Vineyards in the Santa Lucia Highlands. This advanced approach to crop protection aligns with the company’s ambitious sustainability goals, as outlined in its 2024 Sustainability Impact Report.

The challenge: Bird damage to vineyards

During the grape ripening period, known as “veraison,” birds are attracted by color changes in the bunches, causing significant crop damage. This problem is particularly acute at Gallo’s Talbott Vineyard, where grape protection is key to ensuring quality production.

To address this challenge in a sustainable manner, Gallo implemented the AVIX Autonomic Bird Laser deterrent system, manufactured by Bird Control Group (purchased via Cypress AgriTech, a trusted partner in the US). This system uses a solar-powered green laser beam that travels continuously through the vineyard, scaring birds without causing any harm, beyond scaring them away as the birds perceive the beam as a predator, prompting them to leave the area.

Not only has the AVIX system proven to be effective in reducing crop damage, but in this case it also supports Gallo’s sustainability goals as a solar-powered device without any need for external power or negative impact on the environment, thus making Gallo’s sustainability plan a successful reality.

Since implementing the system at Talbott Vineyards, Gallo has achieved a remarkable reduction in bird damage. Currently, 13 AVIX units are in operation, actively protecting the vineyard. Given its success, Gallo plans to expand this technology to other properties in the near future.

This technological breakthrough is just one of many efforts Gallo has undertaken to reduce its environmental footprint, as highlighted in its (page 30) 2024 Sustainability Impact Report. The company remains committed to innovation in sustainable viticulture, investing in practices that benefit both the ecosystem and the production of high-quality wines.

As stated at the end of Gallo’s company report, “We are proud to be leading this journey toward agriculture that protects the environment while ensuring the quality of our products.” – Julie Wallace, Gallo’s Sustainability Program Manager.

This is, in part, thanks to the laser bird deterrent system being an excellent example of how technology can be integrated into our farming operations in a responsible and sustainable way.