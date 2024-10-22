The West African Development Bank (BOAD) launches the “disaster adapted loan” programme for its member countries. The project’s pilot phase covers Benin, Cote de ‘Ivoire, Senegal and Togo, a loan portfolio in these countries totalling over USD350 million (€314 million and XOF206 bn) will therefor be covered for the first time by parametric insurance, against the impact of natural and health disasters.

The innovative and unique nature of this instrument lies in the combination of a subsidized loan offer with a parametric insurance product. Such project will enable BOAD member countries to bring forward their climate investments and projects whilst building greater resilience. In the event of natural and health disaster such as drought, flooding, epidemic or pandemic, the insurance mechanism will be triggered, temporarily lifting borrower’s payment obligations.

The insurance mechanism therefore indirectly provides financial assistance, should the need arise, without affecting the underlying loan agreements, therefore providing flexibility and rapid financial relief.

Such innovative solutions promoted by BOAD, at the iniative of KfW, is the result of a cooperation between several players: African Risk Capacity Limited (ARC Ltd.), which insures BOAD against losses related to the deferral of annual installments, Munich Re, which provides reinsurance to ARC Ltd. and which has been mandated with Frankfurt School of Finance by KfW to develop and implement the project.

“Boad and WAEMU member countries welcome the introduction of this innovative tool, which provides financial support to the most vulnerable and exposed countries to climate and health risks, by facilitating debt servicing and improving resilience to shocks,” said Mrs Gnékélé GNASSINGBE, Head of Treasury and Capital Markets Department of BOAD.

For Michael Wehinger, Head of KfW West Africa “this innovative financial tool, which combines subsidized loans with parametric insurance, represents a significant step in building greater resilience for WAEMU member countries to tackle climate and health challenges.”

“Arc Ltd. is committed to helping African countries build the financial resilience required to address the unpredictable impacts of climate and health disasters. By integrating parametric insurance sovereign loan portfolios, we are providing immediate relief and enabling countries to to maintain their development path even in the face of adversity. This innovative initiative reflects the importance of innovative financial solutions and reinforces our shared mission to provide rapid support,” declared Anaïs Symenouh, Head of the Legal Department.

Commenting on this achievement, Céline Harden, Project Manager at the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management, said: “We have been involved in the development of the product from the outset, and we welcome BOAD’s pioneering role in introducing disaster-adapted loans. This not only represents a new instrument in the development bank’s offer, but also enables countries to better address the aftermath of natural disasters by using pre-established financing mechanisms.”

Michael Roth, Munich Re’s Public Sector Practice Lead and Project Manager on behalf of Munich Re commented: “We are very proud to have contributed our expertise to the development of the disaster-adapted loan program. The launch of this program is a superb demonstration of the use of parametric insurance to cover the maturities of sovereign loan portfolios. BOAD’s success should serve as a model to be replicated in other regions of Africa, and beyond.”