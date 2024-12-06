Festive Season Recipes and Recommendations for a Plant-Based Feast 2024

The December holiday season is a time of joy and indulgence. If you’re plant-based, plant-curious or have vegan friends and loved ones joining your festive events this year; with just a little preparation you can host a magnificent holiday gathering that’s not only veg-friendly, but delicious and inclusive.

Vegan is in vogue. In the UK, a new customer survey by prominent retail chain Tesco has revealed that more than a quarter of British households are planning to include plant-based mains in their Christmas meals this year. Of 6,375 British adults surveyed, 27 percent said they will serve or will consider prioritising meat-free options. Some said this is because they will have vegans as guests. Others said they want a meat-free alternative in place of a traditional meaty main, or just enjoy plant-based food.

Shoppers have been drawn to “veg-led foods” featuring ingredients such as pulses, nuts, seeds, and vegetables. These foods now represent 40 percent of all their plant-based sales. Meanwhile, research by UK retail sales insights firm Reapp has found that sales of frozen vegan products are likely to grow by over 40 percent in the weeks leading up to Christmas Day. The momentum for global plant-based sales over holiday periods is growing year-upon -year.

Vegan in a Hurry

It’s festive season; social calendars are bursting, everyone’s busy and one doesn’t always have time or motivation to slave away in the kitchen when the celebrations get into full swing. An easy and convenient solution is just a quick hop onto your favourite food-ordering app away. Did you know that there are over 30 vegan main meal options available among the top three national restaurants alone for plant-based? With fast-food outlets feeding more households in South Africa than ever before, ProVeg has anaylsed and ranked popular national franchises according to their plant-based friendliness in the 2024 restaurant report. This third annual ranking reflects the continued growth of plant-based options quick-service restaurants in the country. The winner of this year’s Plant-Based Fast-Food Ranking is Thai-chain Simply Asia – followed by Kauai having dropped down to second place, then Panarottis, Nando’s and Spur. A celebratory contest for one person to win a year’s supply of Simply Asia remains open for entries until the 23rd of December.

Plant-Based Recipes for a Veg-Friendly Holiday

This year, why not celebrate with a Christmas spread that’s as appetising as it is kind to the planet and your health. ProVeg has curated a collection of festive plant-based recipes that will make your holiday event sparkle. From mouthwatering centrepieces to sweet treats that will rival any traditional dessert, these dishes bring the spirit of the season to life – full of flavour and Yuletide magic. Whether you’re hosting a party or simply adding plant-based options to the table, these recipes will make your holiday meals unforgettable.

From ProVeg’s very own anthology of recipes we’ve chosen the following dishes:

Unlike in the frigid setting of the northern hemisphere over December, South Africans love being outdoors for their summer feasting. Around the fire is a cozy place to gather and to add in a few veggie alternatives here is a meat-lover’s guide to a vegan braai. This past Heritage Day, ProVeg hosted a plant-based community braai to show South Africa how the experts do it.

If you’re looking for an exquisite dining experience this Christmas, Michelin-starred South African chef sensation Jan Hendrik has a number of plant-based recipes which he has generously shared with ProVeg:

Vegan chef ambassadors for ProVeg have a number of recipes from their publications and social media feeds to tantalise South Africans this Christmas.

From Leozette Roode, author of The South African Vegan cookbook volume 1 and volume 2:

Vegan Bobotie

Mushroom Quiche

Airfryer Pakoras

Plant-based and conscious-living celebrity chef Mira Weiner shares her additions to your festive revelries:

Super Green Pasta

Roasted Potato Wedges

Pear Tart with Cashew Cream Cheese & Garden Greens

Walnut Butter