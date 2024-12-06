16th Edition of Poultry India Expo 2024 Successfully Concludes, Marking South Asia’s Largest Poultry Event

The 16th edition of Poultry India Expo 2024, South Asia’s largest poultry exhibition, concluded successfully on November 29, 2024, at the HITEX Exhibition Complex in Hyderabad. Held from November 27 to 29, 2024, the event drew over 40,000 attendees, including poultry farmers, industry professionals, and policymakers from across the globe, making it a landmark gathering for the poultry industry.

Inauguration, Key Highlights, and Distinguished Guests

The Expo was inaugurated by Dr. O.P. Chaudhary, Joint Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAH&D), Government of India. Dr. Chaudhary emphasized the pivotal role of the poultry industry in India’s food security and rural employment. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Uday Singh Bayas, President of IPEMA/Poultry India, highlighted the sector’s significance, stating, “The poultry sector is pivotal in addressing India’s protein needs and sustaining rural livelihoods. Urgent policy support is needed to manage rising input costs, especially feed, to ensure continued industry growth.”

This year’s Expo featured over 400 exhibitors from more than 15 countries, showcasing the latest innovations in poultry science, advanced equipment, animal health, and sustainable management practices. The exhibition offered industry professionals valuable perspectives on emerging trends and future developments in poultry production.

The Expo was preceded by the Knowledge Day technical seminar on November 26, 2024, at the Hotel Novotel, HICC, Hyderabad. The seminar attracted over 1,500 delegates from more than 15 countries, focusing on the theme “Shaping the Future of the Indian Poultry Sector.” Distinguished guest Shri Sabyasachi Ghosh, IAS, Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana, inaugurated the Knowledge Day seminar, which addressed critical industry challenges such as advanced poultry nutrition, animal health, feed technology, and disease control, with expert insights shared by global leaders.

On the final day of the Expo, Shri Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, the Governor of Tripura, visited the event, underscoring the national significance of the poultry industry and the vital role of such platforms in advancing the sector.

A Platform for Innovation and Collaboration

Poultry India Expo 2024 served as a vibrant platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and exploring cutting-edge advancements in poultry production, health, nutrition, and feed technology. Attendees gained invaluable insights into emerging technologies and sustainable practices while addressing pressing industry challenges, such as supply chain disruptions, environmental impacts, and disease management.

The event promoted an environment where stakeholders from various sectors could interact, share experiences, and collaborate on innovative solutions. The presence of industry leaders, scientists, and researchers created an atmosphere ripe for brainstorming and sparking new ideas. Discussions ranged from improving gut health and feed hygiene to adopting advanced formulations that enhance animal health and productivity.

Moreover, the Expo provided a unique opportunity for participants to unveil new products and innovations targeted at enhancing operational efficiency. The presence of diverse exhibitors allowed for cross-industry learning and the potential to forge partnerships that will lead to even greater advancements in poultry management practices.

Interactive sessions enriched the experience, enabling professionals to delve deep into specific topics like advanced poultry nutrition, feed technology, and the latest in health management strategies. Attendees left with a comprehensive understanding of the current landscape and future directions in poultry production, empowering them to implement innovative practices in their own operations.

The strong turnout and enthusiastic participation underscored the importance of collaboration within the industry, reinforcing the belief that innovation thrives when stakeholders unite to tackle common challenges. The connections made at 16th Poultry India Expo 2024 will undoubtedly pave the way for future collaborations that will help drive the poultry sector forward.

Mr. Uday Singh Bayas President of IPEMA/Poultry India, reiterated the event’s commitment to promoting industry growth, stating, “The Expo offers unparalleled opportunities for professionals to engage with the latest technologies and trends, ensuring that India’s poultry sector remains competitive and sustainable.”

A Legacy of Growth and Excellence

The 16th edition of Poultry India Expo, organized by IPEMA and supported by national bodies like NECC, CLFMA, INFAH and regional poultry associations, has become a critical platform for innovation and collaboration. Under the guidance of the Executive Advisory Committee (EAC), the event showcased the poultry sector’s resilience and potential, further cementing its role as a cornerstone of India’s agricultural economy.

About Poultry India Expo

Poultry India Expo is South Asia’s premier platform for professionals in the poultry industry. With over 400 exhibitors and experts from more than 50 countries, the event focuses on the latest advancements in poultry farming, feed technology, animal health, and sustainable practices. Through its Knowledge Day seminar and main Expo, Poultry India continues to drive innovation, excellence, and growth within the sector.

