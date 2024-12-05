At the UN climate summit on land degradation and desertification (COP16), the US State Department has announced today that they will disburse US$41.1 million towards the US-led Vision for Adapted Soils and Crops (VACS) multi-donor trust fund hosted by UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). VACS focuses on improving soil fertility, promoting crop diversity, and boosting agricultural productivity to help small-scale farmers adapt to increasingly unpredictable climatic conditions.

“This generous contribution bolsters IFAD’s efforts to support small-scale farmers on the frontlines in their struggle to combat land degradation,” said Alvaro Lario, President of IFAD, at the summit.

“It’s going to take all of us – the private sector, farmers, NGOs, researchers, and governments to build a lasting foundation for improved food security. We, the United States, IFAD, and all the members of the VACS movement remained committed to strengthening our food system by expanding access to climate-adapted opportunity crops and integrating them with sustainable land management practices that build healthy soils.” said Cary Fowler, U.S. Special Envoy for Global Food Security, and World Food Prize 2024 laureate.

“The VACS initiative has become a global movement for sustainable food security and nutrition, combining science and partnerships,” added Lario. “By blending VACS grants with IFAD concessional loans, we can scale sustainable practices that reclaim degraded lands, support biodiversity and build resilience.”

Addressing global challenges

The US$41.1 million disbursement is part of last year’s US$50 million pledge made by Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, at COP28 in Dubai. These remaining funds will be transferred to simultaneously address the pernicious effects of the climate crisis stressing food systems weaknesses.

The investments target drylands, which cover 40% of the world’s land area and are home to two billion people—90% of whom live in developing nations. With land degradation in these regions estimated to cost between 4 to 8% of their gross domestic product (GDP), the VACS initiative offers a holistic solution for sustainable food production and economic stability in challenging environments of the Global South.

Angola, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Zambia are among the priority countries for the upcoming work with the new funding. Investments will target sustainable land restoration, soil health enhancement, and the development with partners of climate-resilient crops tailored to local needs. The focus includes robust seed systems, efficient crop management, and gender-inclusive agricultural advice to strengthen value chains and promote sustainable food systems.

Partnerships for systemic change

To scale up solutions for soil health, crop diversity, and the overall sustainability of agricultural systems, the IFAD President called for strengthened partnerships with key stakeholders, including the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Global Crop Diversity Trust (Crop Trust), the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), and the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR).

“Partnerships are the single most efficient route to achieve systemic change –restoring millions of hectares and stabilizing vulnerable economies at a scale that would be impossible working alone,” said Lario.

The President of IFAD also urged increased public and private investments in land management, targeted at small-scale farmers, that can be leveraged by IFAD’s innovative financing mechanisms.

IFAD’s work has already reclaimed 1.9 million hectares globally using agroforestry, conservation agriculture, and innovative irrigation systems, delivering tangible benefits to rural communities.

IFAD-VACS project in action