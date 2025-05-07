CIMMYT Introduces Seven New Maize Hybrids to Boost Eastern Africa’s Agricultural Resilience

The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) has announced the release of seven new tropical maize hybrids, aiming to enhance food security and agricultural sustainability in Eastern Africa.

These hybrids are now available for uptake by public and private sector partners, including national agricultural research systems (NARES) and seed companies, for licensing, national release, and commercialization.

Key Features of the New Hybrids

The newly released maize hybrids exhibit a range of beneficial traits tailored to the diverse agro-ecological zones of Eastern Africa:

Intermediate Maturing Hybrids : Such as CIM23EAPP1-01-07, characterized by high yield, drought tolerance, nitrogen use efficiency (NUE), and resistance to grey leaf spot (GLS), turcicum leaf blight (TLB), maize streak virus (MSV), ear rots, and root and stalk lodging.

: Such as CIM23EAPP1-01-07, characterized by high yield, drought tolerance, nitrogen use efficiency (NUE), and resistance to grey leaf spot (GLS), turcicum leaf blight (TLB), maize streak virus (MSV), ear rots, and root and stalk lodging. Early Maturing Hybrids : Including CIM23EAPP1-02-12, CIM23EAPP1-02-13, and CIM23EAPP1-02-15, offering similar resilience traits and early maturity, beneficial for regions with shorter growing seasons.

: Including CIM23EAPP1-02-12, CIM23EAPP1-02-13, and CIM23EAPP1-02-15, offering similar resilience traits and early maturity, beneficial for regions with shorter growing seasons. Late Maturing Hybrids: Such as CIM23EAPP2-15, CIM23EAPP3-40, and CIM23EAPP3-42, designed for highland areas, combining high yield potential with resistance to multiple diseases and lodging.

These hybrids were developed through rigorous multi-year trials, including the 2023 Eastern Africa Regional On-Station (Stage 4) and 2024 On-Farm (Stage 5) Trials, ensuring their adaptability and performance under stress-prone conditions typical of smallholder farming systems in the region.

Application Process and Deadline

Interested partners can apply for licenses through CIMMYT’s Maize Licensing Portal. Applications must include a proposed commercialization plan for each hybrid. The deadline for the first round of allocations is May 14, 2025. Applications received after this date will be considered in subsequent rounds.