Pratley to showcase innovation, strength, and sustainability at NAMPO 2025

Pratley returns to NAMPO Harvest Day 2025 with a powerful line-up of South African-made mineral and adhesive solutions designed to boost productivity, cut costs, and support sustainable farming across the agricultural sector.

As a market leader of high-performance adhesives and agricultural mineral products, Pratley is once again set to make a strong impression at NAMPO 2025, Africa’s largest agricultural expo. With a dual stand presence, the company will highlight its commitment to high-performance, locally produced solutions that help farmers meet the evolving demands of modern agriculture.

A key platform to connect with the farming community

“NAMPO offers great exposure into the end-user farming community,” says Mark Bell, National Sales and Marketing Manager at Pratley. “It is a crucial platform for us to engage directly with agricultural professionals, listen to their challenges, and demonstrate how our innovative solutions can make a real impact on their operations.”

Minerals that make a difference

At the Pratley Minerals stand, visitors will find Clinomix® and Clinoxin®, two standout products that speak directly to the needs of livestock and poultry producers. Clinomix® is a zeolite-based feed additive designed to improve the health and growth of cattle and other ruminants, while Clinoxin® serves as a powerful, broad-spectrum mycotoxin binder for poultry feed, helping to mitigate the effects of harmful aflatoxins.

“These products not only contribute to animal well-being but also support the sustainability and efficiency of farming operations,” explains Bell.

Adhesives built for the farm

Over at the adhesives stand in the Nutri Feeds Hall, Pratley will showcase a range of high-performance adhesive solutions built to handle the tough demands of agricultural environments. Just some of these include:

Pratlok® Anaerobic Thread Lockers : Ideal for locking nuts and bolts in place and preventing costly equipment failures.

: Ideal for locking nuts and bolts in place and preventing costly equipment failures. Pratley® Powda Bond® : A high-strength adhesive for repairing a variety of plastics and components quickly and efficiently.

: A high-strength adhesive for repairing a variety of plastics and components quickly and efficiently. Pratley® Griptack® Double-Sided Mounting Tape: Perfect for strong, reliable bonds in both industrial and everyday farm applications.

“Replacing broken or worn-out parts is expensive and time-consuming,” says Bell says. “Our adhesives offer a smart alternative by enabling on-the-spot repairs that save money, reduce downtime, and are better for the environment.”

Committed to innovation and support

Pratley’s presence at NAMPO also reaffirms the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation. While Bell hints at exciting developments on the horizon, he also emphasises the brand’s dedication to continual product improvement and industry support.

“We are always looking into new, innovative adhesive solutions that solve real-world farm repair problems.

A stand worth visiting

With hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and a chance to win a Pratley adhesive hamper, both the adhesives and minerals stands promise to be interactive and informative.

“Our minerals stand will be located in the PIC Pig Hall, and our adhesives stand in the Nutri Feeds Hall,” notes Bell. “Whether you are in livestock, crop production, or general farm maintenance, there is something here for everyone.”

A message to the agricultural community

Bell’s message to NAMPO attendees is clear: “We are a trusted South African adhesive brand with a proud heritage of innovation and reliability. We look forward to welcoming you and demonstrating what Pratley can do for your farm operations.”