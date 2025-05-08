Co-authored by Eva August (CEO) and Frank Haupt (Co-owner) of Century21 South Africa

As South Africa’s property sector faces growing pressure to evolve, the conversation around sustainable homeownership has never been more urgent or more practical. In this piece, Eva August, CEO of Century 21 South Africa, joins forces with co-owner Frank Haupt, a property developer who has a background in town planning, to examine how sustainability is reshaping the future of residential property. Drawing on strategic insights, industry experience and a grounded understanding of market realities, they explore why green homes are fast becoming a necessity, what this means for buyers, sellers and investors, and how the real estate sector can respond with clarity and purpose.

Across South Africa, a quiet revolution is reshaping the property market. It’s not driven by buzzwords or branding exercises, but by necessity. The way we build, buy and live in our homes is being recalibrated, and sustainability is no longer an optional extra.

For years, “green” features in property were seen as add-ons, marketed to high-end buyers or used to tick boxes on glossy brochures. That time is over. The shift toward sustainable living has moved from the fringes to the centre of buyer demand. What was once considered a premium is now a practical baseline.

We are entering an era where the smartest investment decisions are those that align with environmental reality. In our country where power cuts, water shortages and rising utility costs have become part of daily life, a home that can stand resilient is worth more, both financially and emotionally.

Sustainability is the new affordability

For the next generation of homeowners, particularly in younger, tech-savvy markets, sustainability is not a niche interest. It’s the minimum standard. Buyers now ask up front: Is it solar-ready? Is there an inverter backup? What’s the water system like?

Sustainability is no longer about greenwashing or ideals. It’s about running costs, stability and long-term value. Energy-efficient homes lower monthly bills, reduce reliance on unstable municipal services and tend to hold their value better in uncertain markets.

This is especially important as affordability remains a key pressure point. Green design isn’t at odds with affordability, it supports it. We’re seeing a clear trend: homes that are well-insulated, solar-equipped and water-conscious are becoming the more affordable option over time, despite a slightly higher upfront cost.

A new kind of investor intelligence

The same logic applies to investors and developers. Sustainable homes attract higher-quality tenants, reduce vacancies and are more resilient to future regulation. They represent a smarter risk profile over a 10 to 20-year period.

For developers, the responsibility is twofold. First, to respond to demand with meaningful design, such as solar power, hybrid systems, greywater recycling and thermal insulation, which are no longer experimental but expected. Second, to push for the kind of systemic change that allows sustainable development to flourish at scale.

There are still significant barriers. Regulatory bottlenecks, lack of clarity in municipal processes and a shortfall in green finance offerings all hold back progress. But these are solvable problems and solving them is in everyone’s interest.

Retrofitting the future

Of course, not every homeowner is building new. Most are living in existing properties that need adapting. Fortunately, sustainability doesn’t require a complete overhaul.

Start small. Use solar for exterior lighting. Install LED bulbs. Fit a geyser blanket and a timer. Add a back-up water tank. Upgrade your insulation. These low-cost changes can significantly reduce your environmental footprint and your bills.

For those ready to invest more, the next steps are clear: solar panels and inverters, heat pumps, rainwater harvesting, greywater systems and smart meters. Layering these upgrades over time gives homeowners control, resilience and peace of mind.

But we cannot ignore the fact that access remains unequal. Incentives and support programmes exist, but they’re too often buried in red tape or poorly publicised. If government and financial institutions offered clearer, more accessible pathways, such as rebates, tax benefits or low-interest green loans, the adoption curve would steepen dramatically.

What’s at stake and what’s possible

As property professionals, we cannot be passive observers of this shift, we need to be active participants. It is apparent on a daily basis how the demand for sustainability is influencing buyer preferences, seller expectations and valuation strategies. It’s not a future trend. It’s the market now.

The real estate sector has a responsibility to reflect this shift with integrity. That means not just selling homes but advocating for smarter living. It means guiding buyers to see green features not as luxury upgrades, but as future-proofing. And it means urging developers and investors to treat sustainability not as a cost centre, but as a growth strategy.

The built environment shapes lives. And as we face increasing pressure on infrastructure, climate and affordability, the way we build and adapt our homes matters more than ever.

The role of leadership in real estate

Being deeply involved in property development, we have seen how quickly this transition is accelerating. From shared solar grids in high-density housing to modular water systems and smart tech integration, the future is being built in real time.

But for that future to be accessible to all, the entire value chain must move together. Developers must build green as standard. Banks must incentivise the right kinds of choices. Municipalities must streamline approvals for sustainable infrastructure. And buyers must be empowered with information to make decisions that serve both their wallets and the planet.

Leadership in this sector means not waiting for perfect conditions. It means acting now, with the tools we already have.

Green is not a niche, it’s the standard

Let’s be clear: the green evolution in property is not about idealism or marketing spin. It’s about meeting real needs with real solutions. Whether you’re a homeowner trying to manage energy costs, an investor building a future-proof portfolio or a developer planning the next project, the question is no longer whether to go green. It’s how fast you can afford to.

The real estate sector as a whole must commit to helping our clients make smart, sustainable property decisions. Because homes should do more than house people. They should sustain them, in every sense of the word.

For more information, visit https://www.century21.co.za/. Century 21 South Africa Head Office is located at Unit 1 Palms View 54 Van Buuren Road, Bedfordview. Tel: 011 455 0066.