Brenntag, the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, today announced the opening of a new facility for Animal Nutrition solution products. The production includes Animal Nutrition products based on ‘Neubacid Soft’ technology, allowing feed producers to no longer have to compromise between safety and efficacy but helping animal performance and fitting in non-antibiotic diets.

The state-of-the-art facility was completed in July 2024 and started full-scale operations in September. The site in Mouscron is in a strategically valuable geographical location: logistically well connected – close to ports and highways – and close to the customers, in the heart of the region to be supplied. While mixing and blending capabilities have now been consolidated in Mouscron, the site in Grez-en-Bouère, France, will also continue to operate as a central storage hub for the French Animal Nutrition sector.

The Mouscron facility significantly enhances Brenntag’s flexibility and capacity, leading to improved delivery capabilities and larger purchasing volumes – particularly advantageous in times of raw material shortages. The new facility has been built to the highest quality standards and has already received GMP+ certification, ensuring that all operational processes meet the stringent requirements of the Animal Nutrition industry.

“Our new state of the art Animal Nutrition facility allows us to fulfill the needs of our customers in France, BeNeLux, UK & Ireland and DACH region quantitatively and qualitatively and not only today, but also in the future,” explains Wouter Vullings, Director Animal Nutrition EMEA at Brenntag. “Mouscron is the ideal location for us due to its geographical location and proximity to many of our customers.”