AgriTech Kenya launches new agri-food systems innovation challenge to address existing gaps in agricultural sector

AgriTech Kenya, an initiative powered by the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) has launched a new agri-food systems innovation challenge to support startups, entrepreneurs, and researchers to address existing gaps in Kenya’s agricultural sector.

The AgriTech4Kenya Innovation Challenge 2024 is designed to empower international early-stage innovators to develop, deploy, and scale high-impact, science-driven agri-tech solutions tailored for smallholder farmers and agricultural value chain players across Kenya.

“Launched to bridge the gap between research and market adoption, the AgriTech4Kenya Innovation Challenge aims to address critical challenges in Kenya’s agricultural value chain while driving economic growth, sustainability, and resilience,” the research firm stated.

Focusing on technologies that are easily adoptable by farmers and value chain actors, the program seeks to meet local market needs by attracting top innovators to develop impactful, affordable solutions for the sector.

Despite its fertile land, Kenya continues to struggle with food security, with annual food imports surpassing $1.1 billion. The growing impacts of climate change and urbanization have intensified the need for innovative, localized, and market-driven agri-tech solutions.

The initiative targets key priority areas such as sustainable agricultural production, including efficient irrigation practices, livestock health, disease management, equitable finance, investment mechanisms, improved market access, and supply chain efficiency.

“These focus areas are essential for tackling the unique challenges faced by Kenya’s agriculture sector and fostering the development of impactful, sustainable, and market-driven solutions,” the statement added.

According to the research firm, the program aligns with Kenya’s Big 4 Agenda, the Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy, Vision 2030, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), addressing 14 of the 17 SDGs under the agriculture sector, and supporting the nation’s broader development objectives.