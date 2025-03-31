AWARD Calls for Applications for 2025 Young Impact Associates Fellowship in Agrifood Systems

The African Women in Agricultural Research and Development (AWARD) is calling for applications for the 2025 Young Impact Associates (YIA) in Agrifood Systems Fellowship. The fellowship, now open for applications, is designed for young African professionals eager to drive transformational change through data-driven decision-making in African agrifood systems.

The YIA Fellowship in Agrifood Systems is a year-long flagship program that aims to equip young leaders with the skills and expertise needed to contribute to impact measurement and transformative change in Africa’s agrifood landscape. The program is open to applicants aged between 18 and 35 years from Ghana, Kenya, and Uganda. The application deadline is April 30, 2025.

Implemented by a consortium of organizations, including CIFOR-ICRAF, AWARD, the African Institute for Development Policy (AFIDEP), and Akademiya2063, the fellowship is supported by the Mastercard Foundation. Through this initiative, the consortium of Impact Partner Organizations (IPO) seeks to accelerate the careers of emerging African leaders in impact measurement, research, and consulting. This will position them to contribute effectively to evidence-driven decision-making and sustainable development in Africa.

Selected participants, known as Young Impact Associates (YIAs), will play a pivotal role in Mastercard Foundation’s mission to foster professional growth in impact leadership. The fellowship will equip them with critical knowledge, tools, and skills to assess, package, and demonstrate the impact of socially inclusive interventions within Africa’s agrifood sector.

Applications for the YIA Fellowship must be submitted through an online application portal. Interested candidates can access detailed information, including eligibility criteria and the fellowship structure, through the official brochure. The final deadline for submission is April 30, 2025, at 23:59 East Africa Time (GMT+3). Late applications will not be accepted.