Brenntag Specialties Animal Nutrition will be exhibiting at the ‘FiE’s Petfood Suppliers Hub’ in Frankfurt, Germany, from November 19 to November 21 at booth 4.2H11. The team will present innovative solutions and ingredients for the Animal Nutrition industry like Antioxidants, which help to extend shelf-life, protect nutrients and improve overall quality and palatability of the products by minimizing spoilage produced by oxidation. They will also present ingredients for optimizing wet pet food products, including hydrocolloids, stabilizers and texturizers. Last but not least, our experts will present our newest developments on Preservatives and acidifiers, under the brand Neubacid.

Wouter Vullings, Director Animal Nutrition – EMEA:

“After we have announced the exclusive distribution agreement with BTSA for ‘Oxabiol’ Animal Nutrition natural antioxidants in October, the event provides us with a valuable opportunity to introduce ‘Oxabiol’ to current and potential customers. The agreement includes natural antioxidants – also available in an organic version – for animal feed, pet food and rendering products based on tocopherol blends and synergistic combinations with rosemary extract, green tea extract and others. We will try to meet all the needs of the Animal Nutrition industry!”