Bobcat will be presenting a comprehensive display of innovative and well-established products for landscaping, gardening and the horticultural industry at the GaLaBau 2024 trade fair in Nuremberg in Germany from 11-14 September 2024. There will also be a dedicated Demo Zone where popular equipment can be tested.

Around 1000 exhibitors and approximately 60,000 visitors are expected over the four days of this leading, internationally renowned trade show for gardening, landscaping and open space construction.

Visitors to the Bobcat booth 332 in Hall 7 will be able to view products from the Bobcat range developed for landscaping and green space maintenance. These include skid-steer and compact track loaders, mini-excavators, telehandlers, compact wheel loaders, light compaction equipment, generators and special attachments and machines for use in forestry.

The Demo Zone offers visitors the opportunity to get to know the manufacturer’s latest developments even better by watching demonstrations or by trying out the machines for themselves. The E27z mini-excavator, L95 compact wheel loader and T76 compact track loader will all be available in the Demo Zone.

Jan Moravec, Vice President of Product, Bobcat EMEA, said: “The L95, Bobcat’s top-of-compact wheel loader-range model, offers the highest performance, load capacity, increased operator comfort including intuitive controls for ease of use and the widest versatility thanks to advanced control of attachments. In addition, the L95 features the very latest product updates based on customer feedback. Bobcat’s new compact wheel loader is ideal for a wide range of applications. On top of this, the L95 model offers 40 kmph travel speed capability for easy of transport and to increase work efficiency.”

Track Loader for Demanding Work

Bobcat has developed the T86 for extensive use on many types of work sites in the landscaping industry. Bobcat track loaders are reliable partners, especially for compact sites. They offer unsurpassed controllability, intuitive operation, strong traction, greater reach and outstanding comfort, all in one.

In the T86, the Super Flow function guarantees outstanding performance even with the most power-intensive attachments and enough power for the most demanding applications. Popular attachments for the T86 include the auger, brush saw, tiller, trench compactor and especially the highest output forestry mulcher from Bobcat.

Mini-Excavator for Spatially Challenging Work Sites

The E27 mini-excavator is ideally suited for work sites where space is at a premium, because even with the optional heavy counterweight, the E27 has an overhang of just 280 mm. This makes the machine the ideal tool for demanding applications where performance and transportability take priority over compactness.

For example, the Bobcat hydraulic clamp attachment on the E27 helps to pick up, lift, transport and place more objects and materials with precision. When the hydraulic clamp is used in conjunction with a ditch cleaning bucket, bulky objects such as tree stumps and concrete fragments can be easily removed. The hydraulic clamp is ideal for moving and clearing work.

Generators for Portable Power

The new Bobcat PG40 generator will also be on display. This generator set offers a major step forward in portable power provision and provides various benefits such as an optional chassis for easy transportation and ‘Liquid Heat’, a low load management system that reduces downtime and provides peace of mind.

Powered by a Stage V D24 engine, this environmentally friendly model builds on the success of its predecessors by offering a combination of higher performance and lower fuel consumption.

Overview of the Static Display on the Bobcat Stand:

– Mini-excavators (E19, E60, E10e, E27)

– Telehandler (TL25.60)

– Generator (PG40)

– Small articulated loader (L28)

– Compact wheel loader (L85)

– Skid-steer loader (S450)

– Compact track loaders (T450, T86)

– Mini-track loader (MT100)

– Compactors (R60, HP65.85)

– Zero-turn mowers (ZT2000, ZT6000)

Demo Zone Machines: