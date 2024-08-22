A multipurpose lubricant for the agricultural industry has been developed locally by FUCHS LUBRICANTS SOUTH AFRICA . Known as AGRIFARM UTTO FLEX, it is ideal for transmissions, final drives, hydraulics, and oil immersed brakes of agricultural and even certain off-highway equipment, explains Greg Tarr, Application Engineers Manager.

“It is a premium lubricant for the agricultural industry offering quality and value at an attractive price point to position FUCHS as a leader in this competitive sector,” comments Hayley Arnesen, National Sales Manager – Automotive After Market. The product caught the attention of the FUCHS Group headquarters in Germany when it was submitted for testing and is likely to be added to the global product portfolio in the near future. “It is a real feather in the cap for the local lubricants industry,” adds Arnesen.

The agricultural industry is demanding and maintenance-intensive when it comes to equipment. Moreover, it is cyclical, which places significant stress on lubricants and related products. Most lubricants are developed for environments where vehicles are cruising at around 60 kph. Agricultural equipment, however, operates steadily between 2 kph and 20 kph and is in constant use.

“This not only requires a very robust lubricant, but the cooling of the product is crucial since it typically runs hotter than it would in standard truck applications,” adds Tarr. It means the lubricant must perform exceptionally well under diverse and arduous conditions, especially being an all-purpose product.

“It is a real benefit for customers to have one product that can be used across their entire fleet of agricultural equipment,” says Arnesen. The new FUCHS’ lubricant meets 99% of all hydraulic requirements, 100% of wet brake requirements, and covers all transmission needs as well. It has been developed in accordance with benchmark OEM standards.

“It is important to note it is a recommendation, not an approval. This means we have tested it against products that do have approvals and have seen positive results, plus it performs well compared to competitor products.” Tarr adds that the list of compatible brands will definitely grow as the new lubricant gains traction in the agricultural industry.

While still in the early stages of obtaining market feedback, Arnesen says the product will be widely available through farming co-ops and dealers by September– just in time for the intensive planting season that kicks off from September to November. “We are genuinely excited about the potential for this product in the agricultural industry, especially in terms of increased productivity and reduced maintenance.”

South Africa has a significant farming community, with many farms combining different types of agriculture, from grains to livestock. It means a diverse range of equipment is used, along with standard equipment required to perform multiple tasks. This places extra demands on a typical fleet of agricultural equipment, notes Tarr.

Given the persistent drought conditions in parts of the country, fluctuating prices for agricultural products, combined with ever tighter margins, any potential savings on maintenance requirements stands to have a significant impact on any farming operation’s bottom line and viability.

AGRIFARM UTTO FLEX is miscible and compatible with conventional branded gear oils. However, mixing with other gear oils should be avoided in order to fully utilise the product’s benefits. Tarr adds that a complete oil change is recommended when converting to the new product. Major benefits are superior load carrying and anti-wear protection and high oxidation, corrosion, and foam resistance. “The fact that it is ideal for transmission and hydraulic applications also significantly reduces inventory costs for farmers,” concludes Tarr.