BKT presents AGRIMAX PROHARVEST VF: the new high-performance tire for combine harvesters

Higher load capacity, less soil compaction, a durable compound plus road comfort: the new BKT solution for ever more productive and sustainable farming

In modern agriculture, which is increasingly focused on optimizing yields and preserving soil health, the harvesting season is one of the most critical moments. Heavy equipment such as combines does their job under often difficult operating conditions, and tires are subject to intense and continuous stress. This means a twofold challenge: on the one hand, ensuring operational efficiency while at the same time protecting the soil from damage caused by compaction.

Against this backdrop, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BKT) has recently developed a new tire for the purpose of tackling the challenges associated with harvesting needs by combining high performance, reliability and eco-friendliness.

During the harvesting phases, load variations due to grain tank filling and emptying can cause considerable stress on the tires, leading to accelerated wear and, at worst, to damage such as cuts or punctures due to residue or debris on the ground. In addition, soil compaction is a major concern for farmers, as heavy machinery can damage the soil structure, reducing crop yields in the long term.

AGRIMAX PROHARVEST integrates advanced technical solutions to ensure maximum efficiency and reliability: thanks to the VF (Very High Flexion) technology, the tire can carry up to 40% more load than a standard tire at the same inflation pressure, thus enabling a wider and more even weight distribution on the ground, significantly reducing the risk of compaction and promoting soil conservation, which is key to maintaining fertility and agricultural productivity.

For demanding operating conditions, AGRIMAX PROHARVEST features a reinforced polyester casing combined with three layers of steel belts that ensure greater resistance to deformation and superior protection against mechanical stress, extending hence a tire’s service life even in case of high and cyclic loads.

Specific attention has also been paid to the compound formulation, developed to provide high cut and chip resistance, as well as against damages caused by residual stubble or other abrasive materials on the ground, thus minimizing the risk of punctures and reducing maintenance costs. AGRIMAX PROHARVEST’s tread features an innovative open-shoulder design that improves traction on rough and wet terrain while enhancing self-cleaning properties: The rapid release of mud and debris is ensured during field and road transfers, thereby contributing to keeping high levels of both safety and performance throughout every stage of operations.

Yet, it is not only about performance in the fields: AGRIMAX PROHARVEST also offers excellent handling on the road, ensuring even wear, better steering control, as well as remarkable driving comfort – elements that make road transfers safer and less tiring for the operator, increasing at the same time overall machinery productivity. CFO technology (Cyclic Field Operations) is another added value: it enables the tire to tolerate temporary overloads beyond its capacity, as it occurs when the combine harvester’s tank reaches maximum fill and then returns to standard operating conditions once the load is reduced, preventing structural damage and ensuring a longer product life-cycle.

Through AGRIMAX PROHARVEST, BKT reaffirms its actual commitment to sustainability. “Thanks to its innovative design, AGRIMAX PROHARVEST tackles these challenges by reducing the pressure exerted on the soil since it has a larger footprint. Not only does this preserve soil health, but it also promotes higher and more sustainable farming yields“. – says Dilip Vaidya, Senior President & Director Technology at BKT.

In addition, the tire’s longer service life, which has been made possible by targeted design choices such as the durable compound and the reinforced structure, helps reduce the overall environmental impact by limiting the need for frequent replacements and decreasing the quantity of materials and resources required for manufacturing and product life-cycle management.

AGRIMAX PROHARVEST thus stands as a technologically advanced and cost-effective solution for all operators in the farming industry aiming to maximize productivity without compromising the future of their land.