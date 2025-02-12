Battery-operated outdoor power equipment is a game-changer

Do you need to update your outdoor power equipment but you’re not sure if battery or petrol-operated is the better option? With the recent advancements in technology, choosing between the two makes for an interesting debate.

Brad Barthorpe, Sales Manager – Distributors Africa for Husqvarna South Africa, says the benefits of each are more evenly matched than ever: “When it comes to power and durability, you can’t go wrong with Husqvarna’s petrol tools. However, with the advancements being made in their battery products, they’re more than just a replacement for older petrol-operated equipment – they’re an upgrade.”

Battery power is transforming the way people work. Lawn mowers, chainsaws, brush cutters, hedge trimmers and blowers, once thought to be too underpowered, are fast becoming the equipment of choice for groundsmen, forestry workers, farmers and landscapers. “Convenience and cost efficiencies have transcended the gardeners’ electrical products into the everyday working life of professionals using outdoor power tools,” Barthorpe adds.

So which power option should you choose? He shares his top reasons why battery-operated equipment is a serious consideration:

1. Silent performance

The main benefit of fully electrical power equipment such as Husqvarna’s battery series is the low noise levels. Battery power whispers in at 65 to 83 decibels, so you probably couldn’t tell if your neighbour was operating a chainsaw or a lawn mower next door. For professionals, these low noise levels are the solution for working in sports grounds, schools, hospitals and other areas where noise pollution is an issue.

2. Power

We are often asked if petrol-operated equipment is more powerful than its battery counterparts. The simple answer is “yes”. There is still a difference in power and Husqvarna’s petrol tools remain the best choice for heavy jobs. Battery power is, however, now widely recognised as the smarter way to power through everyday tasks, delivering a new level of performance and dependable power. With extensive and impressive run times and minimal charge times, Lithium-ion batteries offer a reliable power source and the tools are tough enough to handle most jobs.

3. Safety

Battery products provide improved safety as they remove the need for fuel filling and on-site storage. No more teaching crews how to mix and handle fuel properly. There’s no engine oil, reducing the risk of engine damage and there’s no tugging away with recoil starts.

4. The healthier option

Battery power is clean, and operators are exposed to fewer emissions. For professional users, another benefit is the huge reduction in vibration. This makes battery tools more ergonomic to use, particularly when operated all day and reduces the risk of Hand-Arm-Vibration syndrome, a common occupational hazard.

5. Convenience

More user-friendly, battery-powered tools are easier to operate and start instantly, allowing crews to perform their work more efficiently. It’s a simple case of charge-and-go. At the press of a button, instant full power is available. Batteries are also easily swapped on-site, minimising downtime. And, Husqvarna’s batteries are designed to fit a wide range of tools, making them interchangeable among lawn mowers, hedge trimmers, brush cutters, blowers and even chainsaws. This versatility enhances productivity and reduces the need for multiple battery types.

6. Cost-effective operation

Ultimately, battery products are also good for your bank balance. Once the initial investment has been made, the running costs are much lower as electricity is generally significantly cheaper than petrol. You will also save on maintenance as there are fewer moving parts and no need to change filters, oil or spark plugs. This adds up to significant savings in the long term – certainly, a factor to consider when purchasing equipment for professional teams.

It’s easy to see why many professionals and domestic gardeners are turning to the ‘charge and go’ option, given the numerous benefits of battery power. These tools offer all the necessary power while providing advantages for the environment, users, and those nearby: lower emissions, reduced noise, less vibration, greater safety, and decreased costs. “Battery vs petrol? Ultimately, the choice depends on what suits your specific needs and working environment best,” Barthorpe concludes.



