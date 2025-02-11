North West Farmers Set for Major Trade Revival as Botswana Lifts Ban on South African Vegetable Exports

Mahikeng- The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development welcomes Botswana’s decision to lift the ban on vegetable exports from South Africa. This move is a significant boost for local farmers and agribusinesses, particularly in the North West province, which shares a border with Botswana and has strong agricultural trade ties with the country.

Since the implementation of the ban, farmers in the province have faced challenges in accessing one of their key markets. The lifting of restrictions which was announced on the 13th December 2024, will not only restore cross-border trade but also support economic recovery, job creation and the growth of the agricultural sector in the region.

The lifting of the ban which phase one has already begun allows for turmeric, patty pan, pumpkin, green peas, mushrooms and eggplants to cross the border. The second phase is expected to take effect in April 2025 and will include crops such as beetroot, butternut, onion, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, sweet pepper, potatoes and watermelon.

MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Madoda Sambatha, expressed appreciation for the decision, highlighting the importance of collaboration between North West and Botswana in ensuring food security and strengthening regional economies.

“We welcome Botswana’s decision to reopen its market to our vegetable exports. This is a victory for our farmers, who have been eager to resume trade with our neighbouring country. We remain committed to fostering agricultural partnerships that benefit both nations,” said MEC Sambatha.

The North West Province encourages local farmers and exporters to seize this opportunity to expand their market reach and strengthen their businesses. The provincial government will continue to work closely with industry stakeholders to enhance agricultural productivity and trade relations.

Farmers who are interested in exporting their produce are encouraged to apply for import and export certificates to start trading.