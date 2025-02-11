Masheda Mixed Farm eyes international markets with innovative value-added products, set to revolutionise Uganda’s aquaculture sector

Masheda Mixed Farm, an emerging player in Uganda’s aquaculture sector is eying international markets with its innovative value-added products, a move that is poised to revolutionise the country’s fish farming.

According to Mavin Lwasa, Managing Director of Masheda Holdings Ltd, the company which has recently been recognised by the Ugandan government is not only selling fish but also providing a well-packaged, nutritious product that meets international standards.

“Our initial market was the DRC, which is Kinshasa, where we have about 60 stores in Kinshasa alone, as well as Nairobi, as well as the central Africa Republic. But very soon, we, earlier this year, we’re looking to list onto Amazon, where we’re going to be tackling the Belgian French and the UK market as well, because of the high demand from these communities within the diaspora,” Lwasa told Al Jazeera during a recent farm tour.

The farm’s products, including catfish fillets and packaged ready-to-cook fish, are in high demand both locally and internationally, with the company exporting to countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya.

Lwasa attributed their success to their ability to offer high-quality, value-added fish products, which has enabled them to penetrate markets outside Uganda.

The farm’s model is now being adopted by other local farmers who recognize the benefits of investing in aquaculture.

“Masheda Mixed Farm focuses on every aspect of the aquaculture value chain,” Lwasa said. “We start with our hatchery, where we produce high-quality fingerlings and maintain strict standards. We also manufacture our own fish feed and run an outgrower pond scheme, allowing us to raise fish while supporting local communities. Through this initiative, we equip farmers with the necessary skills and inputs to successfully grow their own fish.”

Masheda Mixed Farm has had a profound impact on the local community by training and employing 500 formerly homeless youths.

“So far, Masheda Mixed Farm has directly trained and equipped about 500 street youths with essential skills,” Lwasa said. “We teach them everything from pond construction to fish harvesting, providing hands-on training in our hatchery and ponds. They also learn the art of harvesting fish. We’re proud to say that many of these youths, now totaling 500, have transitioned into stable employment and are earning a steady income.”

The company’s dedication to supporting local communities is reflected in its sourcing practices, emphasizing the purchase of locally grown products and empowering Ugandan farmers.

“At Masheda Foods, the ‘Buy Uganda, Build Uganda‘ initiative is at the heart of our mission. As a proudly Ugandan company, we are committed to strengthening the local economy by prioritizing the sourcing of raw materials from within the country. This not only supports Ugandan farmers but also contributes to the growth of the agricultural sector,” said Douglas Denis Onen, a key leader at the farm.