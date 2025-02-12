South Africans will find it increasingly easier to access animal healthcare now that para-veterinary professionals (para-vets) are legally able to open their own practices to perform some functions. Communities (especially in underserved rural areas) are already benefiting from the gradual mushrooming of these new facilities – and para-vets say despite the usual challenges of starting a business, they are enjoying their newfound independence.

The South African Veterinary Council (SAVC), which regulates the country’s veterinary and para-veterinary professions, reports that since the new rules were introduced two years ago, 65 new para-veterinary facilities have been registered by veterinary physiotherapists, animal health technicians (AHTs), veterinary nurses and veterinary technologists. Each para-veterinary profession is governed by the Veterinary and Para-Veterinary Professions Act of 1982, as well as by a set of rules that outlines the scope of practice for qualified professionals in that particular profession.

AHTs embrace self-empowerment

AHTs play a vital role in maintaining animal health and preventing disease outbreaks. Sindile Makuleni, a self-employed AHT who runs his own primary animal healthcare facility in Mthatha, says the recent training programme presented by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in the Eastern Cape proved invaluable.

“The training greatly enhanced my skills, particularly in disease treatment and prevention. It also improved my communication skills, enabling me to interact effectively with farmers and other stakeholders,” says Makuleni. He gained vital insights into entrepreneurship, animal disease management, vaccination strategies and biosecurity measures, he says.

“I plan to participate in the next phase of FAO training to learn more about emerging animal diseases and strategies for improving animal health in the face of climate change,” says Makuleni, adding: “By acquiring these skills, AHTs can provide better services to farmers, improve animal productivity and contribute to food security.”

Another AHT, Zanele Sandra Gwala, has been running a primary healthcare facility in the eThekwini municipality near Durban for just over a year. The company sells animal medication permitted by legislation. In addition to her physical facility, she also offers a mobile vaccination service and says “we are looking forward to doing more primary animal healthcare work”.

Gwala says opening her own business was challenging at first, mainly because many people confuse AHTs with vets “and we have to explain to them about our profession and what we do”.

However, undertaking extension work – educating the community about the types of vaccinations needed for their pets and livestock – has proved a game changer. “This has helped people to trust us and we have managed to make a profit for the year, which, although it’s not much, is something to start with.”

Her advice to other para-vets who are thinking of opening their own facility? “Once you start the business, commit to it. Avoid getting into debt as much as possible. Seek advice from others who own their own facilities. Educate yourself more about your profession – and never give up.”

Veterinary nurse loves making a difference

Sister Corlandi Harmse, a veterinary nurse who recently opened her own facility 30km outside Brits in North West, focuses on vaccinations, microchipping, wound care, anal gland expressions and nail clipping.

“I refer all my patients that need other consultations and medicines to the veterinary clinics in Brits, and communicate with nearby veterinarians for emergencies,” she explains.

Sr Harmse reveals that opening her own practice hasn’t all been plain sailing, “because all the profits you make are put back into the business”. Plus, it is challenging to attract clientele as a new offering in the area.

However, “once the community got used to having a veterinary nursing facility and became familiar with what we do and the level of service they received, my customers and patients started growing. Now, they keep coming back, so our community is supporting me.”

She cautions that opening one’s own facility can be stressful and “it’s not always easy – but it’s absolutely worth it. If you have a love and passion for animals and the profession, that should be your first priority.” For her, the most rewarding part is “helping the community and making a difference”.

Vet physio’s healing hands

Jessica Mousley is co-owner of a multi-species veterinary physiotherapy clinic in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) in the Eastern Cape. Being on the same premises as a veterinary hospital allows for “lovely collaboration” with the veterinarians and veterinary nurses, she says.

Although veterinary physiotherapy is a young profession, it is becoming better understood, she says. Physiotherapy equipment is expensive, which can impede business growth, and it has taken time to build up a client base. But her team’s staying power is paying dividends.

“The greater community – veterinarians, horse and dog trainers, dentists, farriers and saddle fitters – has gradually placed its trust in our veterinary physiotherapy team, having seen the improvement in their patients. The team collaborations that are happening now are very exciting. A united healthcare team can only benefit the patient!”

Mousley has this advice for other para-vets opening their own ventures: “Build a team around you that you trust, to advise you where your skill set may be lacking.”

‘A positive step for self-development’

Any professional wishing to open a veterinary or para-veterinary facility must have a physical base from which to operate and safely store records, medicines and products. Once the facility has been inspected to ensure that it complies with basic minimum standards set by the SAVC, the owner may register an additional mobile offering.

who inspects facilities on behalf of the SAVC, says the option to offer mobile services is potentially a game changer for para-vets who are concerned about the expenses associated with running a business. “In our current economic climate, financial constraints create a very real barrier to entry [but] a mobile practice can greatly reduce costs.”

She adds, “Allowing para-vets to open their own facilities is a positive step in terms of their self-development and self-actualisation. Every facility that complies with the minimum standards of practice, and every professional who works within their profession’s scope of practice and maintains their professional development, will benefit the South African population. Veterinarians and para-vets play an enormous role in contributing to the ‘One Health’ approach, locally and globally.”

Adds SAVC President Dr Nandipha Ndudane, “We are encouraged to see our para-veterinary community embracing the opportunity to work for their own gain. Many are at the coalface of animal healthcare and are instrumental in keeping livestock healthy on farms, while referring serious cases to vets. This promotes food safety and security, fills a need in our communities, creates employment and fosters a symbiotic and collaborative veterinary and para-veterinary ecosystem. We hope that more para-vets will heed the call to create new, independent income streams for themselves.”