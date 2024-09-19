WPF releases training materials to help farmers keep poultry healthy

The World Poultry Foundation (WPF) has released new training materials for new chicken farmers, to help them keep their birds healthy and avoid disease.

The training module is part of a series released by the WPF to help Africa’s small-scale poultry farmers improve their farming methods and incomes. Available for free in multiple languages, the materials are presented as videos, infographics, and flip charts for use by training and development organisations.

The materials explain how to avoid disease in flocks, identify when birds are not healthy, and what to do when they get sick.

Maureen Stickel, Director of International Programme Development at the WPF says: “This module offers easy-to-understand, practical information to help farmers raise healthier flocks and avoid losses and risk. This series shows our commitment to supporting sustainable poultry value chains that benefit both farmers and consumers.”

