Engen’s enduring partnership with Nampo continues to empower farmers

Engen reaffirmed its support for the agricultural sector by partnering with Grain SA at Nampo Cape 2024.

Held from 11-14 September in Bredasdorp, Western Cape, the event marked its 5th anniversary and bringing together the best in agriculture, innovation, and technology.

This year’s theme, “Agriculture: The Backbone of Economic Growth,” highlighted the essential role the sector plays in driving sustainable development and food security.

Engen’s long-standing partnership with Nampo demonstrates its unwavering commitment to supporting South Africa’s farmers.

Engen’s century-long experience in fuelling and lubricating agricultural equipment has made it a trusted partner in the sector.

The company’s flagship products, such as Engen Dynamic Diesel, Agrifluid transmission, Agritrac Super Universal, and Agrivac dairy are designed to perform under Africa’s challenging conditions, ensuring maximum efficiency and longevity for farming equipment.

Engen’s excellence in product quality and customer service is validated by its recognition as Lubricants Supplier of the Year by major co-ops for six consecutive years.

In line with its focus on sustainability, Engen showcased environmentally friendly solutions like reformulated Dieselube 700 Super, Engen AdBlue, and the bio-plastics resin used to manufacture bio-degradable plastics used in the agriculture sector.

Additionally, Engen is innovating with solar and battery backup solutions for fuel dispensing, catering to the evolving needs of farmers and ensuring they remain at the forefront of sustainable practices.

As a key player in the agriculture sector, Engen has been a corporate member of the Agriculture Business Chamber (Agbiz) since 200, with the company’s extensive network and experienced team continuing to support the sector by increasing productivity and reducing operational costs for large-scale farms, co-ops, and resellers across the country.

Engen welcomed visitors to visit its interactive stand, located near the Engen-branded 4×4 track, and engage with Engen’s product experts, exploring a wide range of agricultural products, including Engen Dieselube, FoodPure, and Dynamic Diesel.

To commemorate Engen’s official partnership with SA Rugby’s ‘Get into Rugby’ initiative, visitors were invited to showcase their drop-kicking skills to stand a chance to win a Springbok-signed rugby ball.

Furthermore, the stand also offered family-friendly fun, including arcade games and golf chipping, ensuring a welcoming atmosphere for all visitors.

Engen’s premium barista coffee brand, Brazmata was served to visitors.

As a leading supplier of fuels and lubricants, Engen remains dedicated to the growth and sustainability of the agriculture sector in South Africa.