New agriculture student organisation in Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch Landbou, an independent student organisation, was launched today at La Boucher on the Slaley Wine Estate. Students from the University of Stellenbosch, Elsenburg and surrounding tertiary institutions who are interested in agriculture, the countryside and family-based enterprises can join Stellenbosch Agriculture.

The organisation will connect with the family farmer network Saai’s student wing, where several other student structures such as those in Pretoria and Bloemfontein also connect. Apart from the liaison between these student organisations, there is negotiation for study opportunities abroad, scholarships, work opportunities and social interactions that are free from the heavily regulatory environment of state institutions.

A bus full of Stellenbosch students attended Kaap Nampo last week as guests of Graan-SA to connect with sponsors, high-tech companies and bio-tech researchers.

“Stellenbosch Landbou is a leadership development platform for students by students, which stands outside the structure and financing umbrella of the university or agricultural college. Both the social activities and agricultural content of public relations actions have a rural focus, and are tailored to create a richer student experience,” says Meent Borcherds, the chairperson of Stellenbosch Agriculture.

Francois Rossouw, CEO of Saai, says that Stellenbosch Landbou fills a big gap in the network of South African agricultural student organisations, and is an important voice in the national debates between future rural leaders. This is why we create opportunities for our student members to participate in international platforms such as the World Agriculture Organization’s Gymnasium, the COP Climate Summit, the Commission for Food Security and the youth programs of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN.

Stellenbosch Agriculture hopes to collaborate with the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences at the University of Stellenbosch and their student organizations, as well as with Elsenburg.