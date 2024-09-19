Nampo Cape 2024 attracts 45 894 visitors, 10 000 visitors more than last year’s

Nampo Cape, a landmark event for the agricultural community which takes place at Bredasdorp Park , South Africa continues to attract more attendees with this year’s event saw a total of 45 894 visitors, 10 000 visitors than last year’s, gracing the occasion.

According to Henk Aggenbach, chairperson of the Bredasdorp Park Board, which co-hosted Nampo Cape alongside Grain SA, reported that the event drew approximately 8,000 visitors on the first day, 13,200 on the second, 13,600 on the third, and 11,000 on the final day, despite it running for only half the day.

The event drew 24,000 visitors in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aggenbach says that the smaller stalls and eateries saw the most activity on Saturday, when many city residents and those unable to attend during the week visited. In contrast, the larger stalls experienced the highest foot traffic on weekdays.

“It’s hard to quantify the exact revenue generated for exhibitors, as they typically don’t share that information,” Aggenbach explained. “However, we know that many implements were sold, and several companies had to restock—some even daily—to meet the high demand for their products.”

Celebrating its 5th anniversary, NAMPO Cape 2024, themed “Agriculture: The Backbone of Economic Growth,” emphasised the pivotal role the agricultural sector plays in driving both the national and global economy and the crucial role of the sector towards national food security.

Aggenbach highlighted the economic boost the event brings to the region, contributing an estimated R15 million to R25 million to the local economy and generating more than 100 jobs for the Overberg District during the event period.

Earlier this year, at the event’s launch, Aggenbach mentioned that the Overberg District Municipality estimated the expo’s contribution to the local economy at between R15 million and R25 million, while exhibitor surveys valued it between R10 million and R12 million.

Aggenbach attributed the success of this year’s expo to strong management, effective marketing through word of mouth, media, and Grain SA, as well as ideal weather conditions. The event was designed to appeal to all ages, offering attractions for both young and old, creating a family-friendly atmosphere.

“Nampo Cape isn’t meant to compete with Nampo Bothaville,” Aggenbach clarified. “Instead, it provides an opportunity for winter cereal farmers who are busy planting during the Bothaville event. Additionally, Nampo Cape focuses more on the commodities specific to the Western Cape region.”

Toit Wessels, one of the event’s organizers, added that 38 more stalls were introduced this year, bringing the total to 600, occupied by 485 exhibitors.

“We won’t be adding more stalls next year,” Aggenbach said. “Instead, we’ll focus on upgrading and improving infrastructure. For example, while we expanded parking significantly this year, next year we plan to redesign the entrances to reduce the distance visitors have to walk to enter the expo. We also aim to make the grounds more pedestrian-friendly.”

Exhibitor applications for next year’s event will open in December, with this year’s participants being given priority.

NAMPO Cape’s dates for next year have been set for 10 – 13 September 2025 at Bredasdorp Park.