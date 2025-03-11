Women Farmers Lead a New Era in SA Agriculture on International Women’s Day

As The SPAR Group prioritises food security, a new generation of women farmers is stepping up, breaking barriers, and transforming the agricultural landscape. These women are proving that small-scale farming can produce high-quality crops for both local and international markets, paving the way for a more inclusive and sustainable food system.

Mpudi Maubane, PR, Communications & Sponsorship Manager at The SPAR Group, highlights the role women play in driving economic and social change. “Women have long been at the forefront of progress across industries. Agriculture is no exception, and we’re seeing an inspiring shift as more women take ownership of their farming businesses.”

One such trailblazer is Nomsa Ngwenya, founder of Ntl Baraka Eco Farming. Armed with a master’s degree in agricultural science, Ngwenya chose entrepreneurship over a conventional career, establishing an organic farming business specialising in cocktail tomatoes, herbs, and the highly sought-after moringa. Despite facing hurdles such as obtaining international certification and securing transport for her produce, Nomsa persevered.

Her journey took a positive turn in 2022 when she joined the SPAR Rural Hub programme, which provides small-scale farmers with resources, training, and access to markets. “SPAR’s support was a game changer, helping me increase production and transport my produce to market,” she says. Today, she supplies over 52 tonnes of cocktail tomatoes annually through the SPAR Mopani Hub.

Nomsa’s dedication was recently acknowledged when The Kagiso Trust’s Tyala Impact Fund named her Female Farmer of the Year in the SPAR Mopani Hub programme. With her prize money, she invested in solar-powered irrigation, reducing costs and improving efficiency.

Beyond farming, Ngwenya is committed to training the next generation of farmers, offering internships and encouraging youth to consider careers in agriculture. Looking ahead, she plans to establish a processing factory for moringa-based products and explore opportunities in turmeric coffee and morula oil production, supporting both her business and her local community.

The SPAR Group continues to champion small-scale farmers, helping them scale up and integrate into the retail supply chain. “Our goal is to create a truly inclusive food system where women-led farms can thrive, and for people to know that with every SPAR Freshline product purchased, there is a woman farmer behind it” says Maubane. As South Africa celebrates International Women’s Day 2025, Ngwenya’s story is a testament to the power of women’s resilience, entrepreneurship, and innovation in shaping the future of agriculture.