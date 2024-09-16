VIV Africa, the leading trade show for Agriculture, Dairy, and Poultry professionals in Sub-Saharan Africa, is thrilled to announce its much-anticipated transformation from Poultry Africa. The 4th edition of the show is set to take place on October 2-3, 2024, at the prestigious Kigali Convention Centre (KCC), welcoming global stakeholders and industry leaders from across the value chain.

The Evolution of VIV Africa

Building on the success of the previous editions, Poultry Africa is now transitioning to VIV Africa in 2024 as it now offers a comprehensive showcase that covers the entire spectrum of animal protein production. With a focus on animal production and especially the production of Poultry layers and Poultry broilers, the event anticipates over 130 exhibitors demonstrating cutting-edge technologies and services. In a designated expansion, VIV Africa 2024 introduces two new sectors: Agriculture and Dairy, with the Horti Agri Next (HAN) Pavilion and the Dairy Pavilion respectively, bringing together an even more diverse range of industry players.

Unveiling the Leadership Conference

Preceding the main expo, VIV Africa 2024 will feature the Leadership Conference on October 1, at the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC). This conference will gather thought leaders, industry and knowledge experts, to engage in insightful discussions, exploring the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in Agriculture, Dairy, and Poultry.

Poultry Africa 2022 Success

The results from the 3rd edition of Poultry Africa in 2022 were exceptional, with 1,571 professional visitors, 129 Industry Leaders, and representatives from 53 countries. This international presence underscored the event’s pivotal role as a gathering point for the animal protein industry. The participation of 123 exhibitors, representing an extensive range of 30 nations, further emphasized the event’s global reach.

Empowering the Industry

The main priority of VIV Africa 2024 is the development of a robust business platform that creates value for both visitors and exhibitors. That is naturally complemented by a knowledge-sharing content program that encompasses the core sectors of poultry, agriculture, and dairy, with a focus on technical best practices, market outlooks, and pertinent themes such as water management. Break-out sessions will ensure that every sector receives dedicated attention, providing attendees with valuable insights and knowledge.

Important Stakeholders

The show is supported by some of the most important bodies and organizations from within the industry – Ministry of Agriculture in Rwanda (MINAGRI), the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Rwanda Poultry Industry Association, the Rwanda Development Board, Dutch Poultry Centre (DPC), Global Dairy Farmers, TRAIDE, Vetworks and World Poultry Science Association (WPSA) among others.

VIV Africa 2024 will again prove to be the connecting bridge between the African and global players, taking the industry forward by sharing knowledge, showcasing innovations, strengthening partnerships and building on new business relations.